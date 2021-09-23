Bayonetta 3, new Kirby 3D game highlight Nintendo Direct 9/23/2021

Stan
With little fanfare, Nintendo announced on September 22nd 2021 that the next Nintendo Direct would premiere on September 23rd 2021. Described as a showcase mostly of Switch titles coming in the winter, so does this mean we’re gonna be eating well Switch aficionados in these cold harsh months? Let’s hope.
Starting off is Capcom with the announcement of the next expansion for their Monster Hunter Rise. Titled Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak will feature new stories, locales, monsters, hunting actions and quest ranks. The expansion is dated for a summer 2022…so first thing out of the bat is something that isn’t coming in the winter…seriously Nintendo you had one job…one job. The 2nd announcement is a Mario Party compilation dubbed Mario Party Superstars. This title will bring back 5 classic boards from the N64 Mario Party titles, feature online play and leaderboards. This party starts on October 29th…which puts it squarely as a fall release. Next dashing the hopes of Baten Kaitos fans everywhere, Square Enix presents Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, a card based tabletop RPG which counts YOKO TARO and Yosuke Saito (Nier) as part of the development team. It will release on October 28th 2021 and a demo is available for anyone whose interest has been piqued.
Take your socialist developed RPG on the go as Disco Elysium: The Final Cut hits the Switch, sporting voice acting for all dialogue, this multifaceted RPG finally hits the Nintendo platform digitally on October 12th and Physically sometime in 2022. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity’s 2nd expansion pack which will add more characters to the alt history Legend of Zelda Musou title. It looks like inventors Robbie and Purah leave the lab and enter the battlefield in the Wave 2: Guardian of Remembrance. Kart race with your favorite Final Fantasy side characters in the Switch exclusive Chocobo GP! The unique gimmick for this racer is you can stack the same elemental items to enhance your attacks, up to 3 tiers. This game will also support a jaw dropping 64 player tournament online, although how feasible it will be remains to be seen. Give it a shot when it releases in 2022.
Perhaps Masahiro Sakurai can finally rest as the final Super Smash Brothers Ultimate fighter will be announced on October 5th in an event titled The Final Mr. Sakurai Presents for Super Smash Bros Ultimate…really rolls off the tongue doesn’t it? Next Kirby visits an abandoned mall…and more abandoned areas in Kirby and the Forgotten City. This will be the pink puff’s first fully 3D adventure and you can join him in doing some urban spelunking Spring 2022. Sandwiching that Kirby news is another announcement for future video, this one is an Animal Crossing New Horizon Direct which will happen in October. This direct will detail the new free content that is coming to the slice of life title coming in November. Mario Golf: Super Rush will get new DLC as Koopa Troopa and Ninji joins the roster as well as 2 new courses. This DLC is available tonight.
Two Disney related IPs are coming to the Switch as Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition is scheduled to arrive on holiday 2021 giving players a chance to customize their own Disney Magical World. The sequel also includes content from the original which appeared on the 3DS. Relive the classic Star Wars tale originally developed by Bioware (but not the remaster announced at Sony’s event earlier this month) as Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic arrives November 11th.
Not to be outdone by the mouse, Techland also brings 2 titles to this affair with Dying Light 2 Stay Human Cloud Edition and Dying Light Platinum Edition. The former requires an always-on internet connection to play and will be released on February 2nd 2022 and the latter can be enjoyed offline and arrives October 19th 2021.
An update for the tactical rpg with the most obtuse name, Triangle Strategy. The developers have revealed that they have taken feedback from players of the demo which was made available earlier this year. Improvements such as adjustable difficulty, controllable camera, a conversation log and more have been added due to popular requests. Sadly no one requested a new title for the game, but hey they still have time to make some tweaks as the title isn’t due to arrive until March 4th 2022.
A new Metroid Dread video gives more details as to why Samus is fighting the robots from Aperture Science. Her quest involves confirming whether Parasite X is still present on Planet ZDR, the supposed homeworld of the Chozo, a mysterious race which is entwined with Metroid Lore. Nintendo also revealed additional details can be found in the Metroid Dread Reports which can be found on their website metroid.nintendo.com. Next is a move that simultaneously angers and elates Nintendo fans, as the company announces the “robust” Nintendo Switch Online is getting an expansion pack? Dudded…wait for it Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, this new pricing tier will allow players to play N64 and Genesis games. The initial launch will feature 9 N64 titles and 14 Genesis titles, and somehow Winback made the list… To commemorate this new pricing tier and to separate you from your money, N64 and Genesis controllers will be sold on their online store to members of this new plan. I complain, but when it’s details are revealed I’ll be the first to fork over whatever money Nintendo demands.
The next block of announcements features 2 retro collections and a remake of a classic SNES title. Shadowrun Trilogy will collect 3 Shadowrun games (Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun Dragonfall – Director’s Cut and Shadowrun Hong Kong – Extended Edition) and will be available in 2022. Spoiled by Play-Asia listing a physical edition early is Castlevania Advance Collection, bringing the trio of Castlevania GBA titles and the SNES version of Dracula X. This collection will be today. Actraiser Renaissance is a remake of Actraiser with new visuals and rearranged OST.
Toby Fox has got something for you as Deltarune Chapter 2 was released last week and now it’s confirmed it will make an appearance on the switch as a free download. Did you know Deltarune is an anagram of Undertale…of course you did. Following is a montage of titles that will be releasing soon. This montage includes, Hot Wheels Unleashed, Surviving the Aftermath, Shin Megami Tensei V, Wreckfest, Arcade Archive Pac-Man, Arcade Archive Xevious, and Rune Factory 5.
Mario’s dad barges his way into the presentation as Shigeru Miyamoto drops details on the animated Super Mario Bros. Movie that is being made by Illumination, the people who unleashed Minions to our unsuspecting world. North America moviegoers can risk going to theaters on December 21st 2022, however for fans in Europe and Asia the projected release timeframe is Holiday 2022. In what is the biggest surprise of the direct is the cast announcement including Hollywood heavyweights voicing your favorite Nintendo characters such as.
- Chris Pratt is Mario
- Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach
- Charlie Day as Luigi
- Jack Black as Bowser
- Keegan-Michael Key as Toad
- Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong
- Fred Armison as Cranky Kong
Charles Martinet who has been the voice of Mario since he can talk will have a cameo in the film.
Taking it down a notch is a Splatoon 3 video which shows more splatting, new weapons, a mech and a name for the story mode, the ominous sounding “Return of the Mammalians”. A Squid Researcher also reveals the 3rd entry takes place in Splatsville, a very Walled City of Kowloon looking metropolis. Splatsville is surrounded by the arid Splatlands where turf wars occur. The story mode will finally reveal what happened to all mammals in this universe.
The last announcement of this direct is a nice surprise. It seems the folks at Platinum Games finally got permission from the Big N to show some Bayonetta 3 gameplay. Yes it’s been 5 long years since the title has been announced and now we get to see Bayo’s new look, sporting what seems to be pigtails, and guns with 3 barrels, she’s still able to put the hurt on the angelic forces. From the footage it seems like the wicked weave will participate in Kaiju-ish battles with Bayonetta controlling from the sidelines. The game has a release window of 2022 and the trailer ends with a mysterious swordsperson slashing the date in half.
Nintendo definitely managed to rile their fanbase with today’s proceedings. Giving people what they’ve wanted (more Virtual Console offerings)…however it’s in the most Nintendo way (An online subscription with an expansion pass…really?). Suffice to say there are a couple of titles I certainly will be getting from the eshop after this is published. Most notably the Castlevania Advance Collection and the demo for Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars. While this was supposedly a showcase of titles being released in the winter, I guess global warming has affected the year so that the season stretches more than just December to February. I’m sure whenever the next direct is announced I’ll be there.
After going more than a year between Nintendo Directs, Nintendo returned today with their third presentation of 2021, this time showcasing the line-up of games hitting the Switch over the next several months.
For those of you who want instant gratification, there were several highlights from the show. Both Actraiser Renaissance (a remake of SNES game Actraiser) and the Castlevania Advance Collection (bringing together Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow and Castlevania: Dracula X) were unveiled and are now available on the eShop, while the next few weeks will see the Switch release of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, and Dying Light: Platinum Edition. Additionally, Nintendo announced that late October will see a new Nintendo Switch Online membership plan that will include a number of N64 games, plus a number of Sega Genesis classics.
Looking further down the road into 2022, this latest Direct included footage from Bayonetta 3, a brand new 3D Kirby game called Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and more details on TRIANGLE STRATEGY and Splatoon 3.
Check out the video of the Nintendo Direct below, or keep reading for a full list of games included in the presentation!
Nintendo Direct 9/23/2021:
Nintendo Switch owners are in for quite the year ahead! In the latest Nintendo Direct video presentation, Nintendo detailed a wide variety of games coming to the system this year and into 2022 – with some games launching later today!
The video outlined something for everyone, including:
- … the next games in franchises like Bayonetta 3, Splatoon 3 and Kirby and the Forgotten Land, a new 3D platforming-adventure in the Kirby series.
- … massive expansion DLC for MONSTER HUNTER RISE and free downloadable content for Mario Golf: Super Rush.
- … a new membership plan for Nintendo Switch Online that includes access to a growing library of classic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games, as well as all the current benefits of the service, such as NES and Super NES games, exclusives like Tetris® 99 and PAC-MAN 99, and more.
- … several exciting new games from SQUARE ENIX like Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, Chocobo GP and TRIANGLE STRATEGY.
- … remakes and compilations of nostalgic classics, including the HD remastered Actraiser Renaissance, Shadowrun Trilogy and Castlevania Advance Collection, a compilation featuring classic Castlevania games from the Game Boy Advance and Super NES systems.
- Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack: A new membership plan is coming to Nintendo Switch Online in late October with classic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games. In addition to all the benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online membership such as online play, access to a growing library of NES and Super NES games, and more, members can play select titles like Mario Kart 64 online with up to four players for the first time ever (additional accessories required; sold separately)! The full list of classic games launching for the expanded service, with more Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis titles coming in the future, is as follows:
Launch Lineup of Nintendo 64 Games
- Super Mario 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Mario Kart 64
- Star Fox 64
- Sin and Punishment
- Dr. Mario 64
- Mario Tennis 64
- WinBack
- Yoshi’s Story
Upcoming Nintendo 64 Games (With More To Come!)
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Pokémon Snap
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- Mario Golf
- Paper Mario
- F-Zero X
Launch Lineup of SEGA Genesis Games
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Streets of Rage 2
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Golden Axe
- Gunstar Heroes
- M.U.S.H.A.
- Phantasy Star IV
- Ristar
- Shining Force
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Strider
Nintendo Switch Online members will also be able to pre-order two new controllers that resemble the original Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis controllers at a later date. These wireless controllers can be used to play these classic games on Nintendo Switch Online. More details about Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, including release timing and price, will be revealed at a later date.
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land: The next Kirby adventure on the Nintendo Switch system is going 3D! In this new 3D platforming game, players can freely navigate areas using familiar Kirby copy abilities. What lies in store for Kirby as he explores a mysterious setting filled with abandoned structures from a past civilization? Find out when Kirby and the Forgotten Land launches for Nintendo Switch in spring 2022.
- Bayonetta 3: A new trailer for this stylish, action-filled sequel showed off gameplay for the first time, revealing a new look for Bayonetta and new mechanics, including the ability for Bayonetta to directly control demons. Bayonetta 3 will launch for Nintendo Switch in 2022. More information about the game will be released at a later date.
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK: Capcom is currently working on a massive, paid DLC expansion for the hit Nintendo Switch game MONSTER HUNTER RISE. The expansion will include newly added stories, locales and monsters, as well as newly added hunting actions and quest rank. MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK is scheduled to be released in summer 2022. More information about this massive expansion will be revealed in the future. In the meantime, soar into MONSTER HUNTER RISE during the game’s first sale – happening now through 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 3.
- Splatoon 3: The next game in this INK-redible series features new and returning stages in 4-v-4 battles, as well as new weapons never before seen in the Splatoon games. In the game’s single-player campaign, mammals might be returning … but what does this mean? Find out more when additional details about Splatoon 3, which is scheduled to release in 2022, are revealed in the future.
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars: A spellbinding experience from the creative minds of YOKO TARO and Yosuke Saito is about to unfold. In Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars from SQUARE ENIX, players will square off in experiences that reveal themselves through cards, including turn-based battles, where their skills – and a little bit of luck – will determine the victor. This fresh take on tabletop RPGs launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 28. Players can try out the free demo and pre-order Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars later today!
- Chocobo GP: Get ready for a new racing experience! Race as familiar FINAL FANTASY characters like Chocobo and Gilgamesh using special character abilities and Magicites to speed past the competition. Engine customization options will also be available, as well as local* and online** multiplayer. Up to 64 players can compete in a bracket-style tournament to determine the racing champion! Chocobo GP launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch in 2022.
- TRIANGLE STRATEGY: In February, SQUARE ENIX sent out a survey for the demo version of TRIANGLE STRATEGY. Since then, the developers have been updating the game, with a focus on adjustments to the difficulty, as well as improvements to on-screen visuals, camera controls and the ability to view past conversations. The stunning HD-2D strategy RPG TRIANGLE STRATEGY launches for Nintendo Switch on March 4, 2022.
- Actraiser Renaissance: The classic Super NES game Actraiser returns on the Nintendo Switch system, now remastered in HD! In Actraiser Renaissance, strike down monsters in the side-scrolling action phase, Realm Acts, and cultivate lands in the world-building creation phase, Realm Management. Enjoy the much-loved original score and a rearranged soundtrack featuring new music. New stages and boss battles also await. Actraiser Renaissance launches for Nintendo Switch … later today!
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Cloud Version: In Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Cloud Version, master both parkour and tactical combat to survive in this brutal open-world action RPG. Explore alone or with up to three others in online co-op.** Unravel the dark secrets of those in power during the day, then plunder the lairs of the infected at night. Choose sides and decide the fate of the City. Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Cloud Version launches for Nintendo Switch on Feb. 4, 2022. A free demo for the game will also be available on the same day. But that’s not all: The prequel, Dying Light: Platinum Edition, is also coming to Nintendo Switch on Oct. 19. Pre-orders for the prequel start today!
- DELTARUNE Chapter 2: The new expansion to DELTARUNE Chapter 1 has arrived! Enter DELTARUNE Chapter 2 and once again experience a hilarious and emotional story in the mysterious Dark World. Players will dodge everything, from balls of yarn to ambulances and missiles, in creative attacks that appeal to beginners and not-so-beginners alike. DELTARUNE Chapter 2 will be available as a free update for owners of DELTARUNE Chapter 1 later today!
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update: A new free update is coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons this November! More details will be revealed in an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct airing in October. Follow Isabelle on Twitter for more information!
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass DLC: On Oct. 29, the second wave of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass content arrives with a newly playable character duo, additional stages and emotional new story sequences. Defend Hyrule as the quirky duo character, Purah & Robbie, and their array of ancient technology. See how places like the Coliseum and Kakariko Village looked 100 years in the past in new story stages. Learn more about the Champions and the mysterious Guardian in emotional new story sequences as the fight for Hyrule’s future continues! Players who purchase the Expansion Pass will also gain access to Wave 1 of the DLC, which is already available.
- The Final DLC Fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is…: …going to be revealed soon! Masahiro Sakurai, the director of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game, will host a final “Mr. Sakurai Presents” video on Oct. 5 revealing the final DLC fighter. This will be the last presentation about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC, so make sure to tune in!
- Mario Party Superstars: It’s almost time for Mario Party Superstars, which launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 29! In addition to the main Mario Party mode, which will see the return of several classic boards from the Nintendo 64 era, including Woody Woods, Yoshi’s Tropical Island and Horror Land, Mario Party Superstars will also feature the minigame mode Mt. Minigames, which includes the competitive Survival course and the cooperative multiplayer course Tag Match, among other courses.
- Mario Golf: Super Rush DLC: FORE! More free content is coming to Mario Golf: Super Rush. Later today, two new playable characters will be added to the game: Koopa Troopa and Ninji! In addition to these characters, two new courses will be added – the snowy Blustery Basin and the desert-set Spiky Palms – as well as the ability to change the difficulty level of the CPU opponents. Download all this new content in Mario Golf: Super Rush starting later today!
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut: In this groundbreaking role-playing adventure, interrogate people and uncover clues with the help of 24 inner skills. The player’s behaviors and available choices will change depending on how they develop these skills, directly impacting how the story progresses. Disco Elysium – The Final Cut launches digitally on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 12. The physical version of the game launches in early 2022. Pre-orders for the digital version start today!
- STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic: A beloved Star Wars game is coming to Nintendo Switch! Blast off to captivating planets and join forces with Jedi, droids and outcasts in this blend of action, role-playing and adventure. STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic launches for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 11. Pre-orders for the game start later today!
- Castlevania Advance Collection: Castlevania Advance Collection brings together four classic Castlevania games – Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow and Castlevania: Dracula X – with deathly beautiful graphics and hauntingly epic music. Rewind, Quick Save and Button Mapping features will also ramp up the fight against evil. All regional versions of each game, as well as a gallery mode with never-before-seen artwork, are included. Castlevania Advance Collection launches for Nintendo Switch … later today!
- Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition: Players are invited to live in a magical world with Mickey Mouse and dozens of Disney characters! Spend time with Disney friends, craft whimsical costumes and furniture, and explore delightful Disney-themed worlds. All downloadable content from the original Nintendo 3DS version will also be included when Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition launches for Nintendo Switch this holiday season.
- Shadowrun Trilogy: Cyberpunk meets fantasy in this three-game collection of cult classic RPGs. As a Shadowrunner mercenary, players will explore a dystopian future where magic has reawakened and fantasy creatures have come back to life. Immersive branching narratives, skill-based character growth and gripping turn-based tactical combat await in Shadowrun Trilogy, launching for Nintendo Switch in 2022.
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Players excited to dive into this next title in the acclaimed Shin Megami Tensei series can pre-order the game starting today! Shin Megami Tensei V launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 12.
- Rune Factory 5: In Rune Factory 5, players can grow crops, tame monsters and team up with townsfolk to explore a massive world. But when they aren’t off on adventures, they can also find friendship and love among a colorful cast of characters. Rune Factory 5 launches for Nintendo Switch on Mar. 22, 2022.
- Arcade Archives PAC-MAN / Arcade Archives XEVIOUS: Two classic NAMCO games are coming to Nintendo Switch as part of the Arcade Archives series. Play arcade hits PAC-MAN and XEVIOUS at home or on the go when they both launch for Nintendo Switch … later today!
The Nintendo Direct presentation also featured a montage of upcoming Nintendo Switch games, including HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED, a high-speed racer launching on Sept. 30 that lets players collect the best vehicles in the Hot Wheels universe, build spectacular tracks and dive into high-octane races; Surviving the Aftermath, a procedurally generated world-building game set in a post-apocalyptic future, launching this winter; and Wreckfest, a demolition derby-themed racing game with soft-body damage modeling, sophisticated driving dynamics and in-depth vehicle upgrading, launching for the Nintendo Switch system this fall.
Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.