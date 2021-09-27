Monkey around on Fall Mountain as Super Monkey Ball x Fall Guys is happening through 9/30

Hope you’ve saved up some crowns, as the beans from Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has a new visage they can take on. It’s AiAi , the eternally cheerful monkey from Sega’s Super Monkey Ball Series! As part of it’s 20th Anniversary Celebration, SEGA is sending yet another character to appear in Mediatonic’s breakout hit (Sonic appeared as a limited time costume in the game’s second season).
From today ’til end of day September 30, players can purchase the top and bottom part of the AiAi costume from the in-game store for 5 crowns a piece. The timing is quite serendipitous as Fall Guys is in the middle of it’s 5th season whose theme is “Jungle” and Ai Ai is set to debut on modern consoles with Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania which is due to release on October 5th! Grab the costume while you can, cause once it’s gone who knows when it’s coming back!
Super Monkey Ball x Fall Guys screens:
Exclusive AiAi costume rolls into Fall Guys!:
Prepare to go bananas in the Blunderdome as the heroic AiAi comes rolling into Fall Guys! We’ve teamed up with our pals at SEGA to bring you Super Monkey Ball’s primate star in delightful bean form; come join us in bringing Jungle Island vibes to Season 5’s totally tropical Jungle-dome.