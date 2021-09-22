Gran Turismo 7 pre-order bonuses, 25th Anniversary Editions detailed

Sony Interactive Entertainment has followed up on the Gran Turismo 7 release date announcement with additional details for the various versions and editions which will be made available for fans of the next Real Driving Simulator installment due out on March 2022.
Since Gran Turismo is celebrating its 25th Anniversary (yikes, we remember the launch of GT1), there are a couple of 25th Anniversary Editions for the PS4 and PS5, digital and retail, to go along with the launch and standard editions, complete with pre-order bonuses.
Check out the details below and product shots below.
Bonus Items and 25th Anniversary Edition
Buy the Launch Edition at any participating retailers including PS Store and PS Direct and get the following bonus in-game items*:
- Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra
- Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth)
- Porsche 917K Living Legend
- 100,000 in-game Credit (CR)
25th Anniversary Edition PS5, PS4 (Retail or Direct from PlayStation)
This includes a limited-edition SteelBook case (with physical versions only), and is available for pre-order now at retail or Direct from PlayStation.
- Includes PS5 Game Disc and Voucher for PS4 Game**
- In-Game Credits – 1,100,000 CR
- Toyota GR Yaris with country specific Livery
- 30 Manufacturer / Partner Avatars
- The Music of Gran Turismo Official Soundtrack
- Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra
- Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth)
- Porsche 917K Living Legend
Again, this is a limited-edition physical release so be sure to pre-order your 25th Anniversary Edition while supplies last.
25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition PS5, PS4 (PS Store)
For those looking to get a jump start with their car collection, those that purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition through the PS Store before March 4, 2022 would get the Pre-Order items, including:
- Dual PS4 + PS5 Entitlement
- In-Game Credits – 1,600,000 CR
- Toyota GR Yaris with country specific Livery
- 30 Manufacturer / Partner Avatars
- The Music of Gran Turismo Official Soundtrack
- Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra
- Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth)
- Porsche 917K Living Legend
The Pre-Order offer ends when the game launches on March 4, 2022, so make sure you don’t wait.
Lastly, for those looking to upgrade their PS4 Standard Edition of Gran Turismo 7 to the Gran Turismo 7 PS5 Digital Standard Edition, there will be a $10 digital upgrade option at the time of release*.
We could not be more excited to deliver Gran Turismo 7 to everyone on March 4, 2022.