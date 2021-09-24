Bandai Namco reveals Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition for the Switch

During the quite informative Nintendo Direct from yesterday, Bandai Namco got in on the fun by announcing Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition for the Nintendo Switch.
Disney Magical World 2 is definitely a Disney fan’s dream game… or life simulation experience of sorts since it allows players to build their best Disney life and take part in activities alongside characters and in worlds from across the vast Disney universe.
Check out the screens, trailer and game details below. Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition is scheduled to be released for the Nintendo Switch this holiday season.
Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition screens:
Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition – Nintendo Direct:
Leading video game publisher and developer BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. has announced that Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition will arrive on Nintendo Switch this holiday season. Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition is an immersive life simulation game that gives players the freedom to build a life alongside beloved Disney characters, explore Disney-themed worlds full of fun adventures, and engage in a variety of exciting activities and mini-games.
In Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition, players will begin by creating their own in-game avatar and choosing from thousands of customization options to fully express themselves. Upon beginning their adventure, players will be greeted by Mickey Mouse and friends and settle into Castleton, where they will make their homes and meet colorful personalities. These new residents of Castleton will gradually become acquainted with their friendly neighbors and gain access to mysterious portals, which lead to new worlds with even more characters to befriend.
With six unique worlds to explore, Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition boasts an array of vibrant locations that Disney fans will recognize, each home to plenty of fun activities and thematic mini-games. From interior decorating and managing a café to starring in Magical Dream parades and adventuring through dungeons, Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition has an abundance of activities that everyone can enjoy.
“Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition offers Disney fans experiences they’ve only dreamed of, on their Nintendo Switch,” said Lin Leng, Senior Director of Marketing at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “Between dancing with Disney princesses and embarking on quests with magical characters, we can’t wait for players to experience all the magic of Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition on the go!”