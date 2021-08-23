Switch gamers can finally control the Dragon of Dojima…

…in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania! Sorry, Switch gamers! Your hopes of traversing the neon streets of Kamurocho on the go still won’t happen, but you’ll get a chance at getting into the strongest member of the Tojo Clan in the whimsical arcade title that was helmed by the patriarch of RGG studio, Toshihiro Nagoshi.
Yes, the very tanned leader of the very studio responsible for the Yakuza series created the Super Monkey Ball Series after the then CEO of SEGA complained games were getting too expensive to develop. So this guest appearance by Kazuma Kiryu makes the most sense, even though it doesn’t make any sense at all. Chibified to fit into the gashapon-like ball that the monkeys roll around in, the Dragon of Dojima can attempt to traverse treacherous domains to reach the goal, collecting bottles of Staminan (The “potions” of the Yakuza games), rather than bananas to increase their score in the course. Kiryu, like other guest characters such as Sonic & Tales and Beat from Jet Set Radio, will be free and unlockable through gameplay in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania.
There will be other guest characters that will be announced for the titles, but let’s be serious, Kiryu’s a pretty big get. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will be available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One and PC on October 5th 2021
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania | Kazuma Kiryu Joins the Gang:
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania x Kazuma Kiryu screens: