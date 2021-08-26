Horizon Forbidden West set to hit the PS5, PS4 on February 18th, 2022

Phew, February 2022 is going to absolutely packed with big releases across all platforms that’s for sure.
As announced later yesterday on the PS Blog, the launch of Horizon Forbidden West has unfortunately slid back to next year and has been officially queued up for a February 18th, 2022 release for both the PS4 and PS5, with pre-orders kicking off in a few days.
There’s a bit of good news for those with a PS5 however. Horizon Zero Dawn has been updated with a Enhanced Performance Patch to run at a smooth 60fps as an option.
Read on for the announcement from Sony regarding the state of Horizon Forbidden West below.
It’s been a few months since we shared the first Horizon Forbidden West gameplay experience during State of Play, where we showed you a glimpse of where Aloy’s journey will take her next and showcased exciting new elements like swimming, free climbing, expanded melee combat, and more.
At that time, Horizon Forbidden West had just passed a major milestone and we had entered the final stage of development; on track, but a bit uncertain if we’d be able to polish the game to the level of quality we strive for.
It’s no surprise that our teams were hugely impacted by the global pandemic; we have been adjusting to new workflows, protocols, and other challenges, while keeping our teams safe and prioritizing a healthy work/life balance.
Today we are delighted to confirm that our long-awaited sequel is coming to both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on February 18, 2022. Pre-orders start on September 2, 2021, so look out for more information on that next week.
While the decision to move the game’s launch to 2022 certainly wasn’t easy, we’d like to take a moment to thank all of our fans for their unwavering support; we know how much you’ve been looking forward to reuniting with Aloy and her friends, continuing her story, and exploring a new and more dangerous world. Your passion, fan art, cosplay, virtual photography, and videos have meant the world to all of us.
To that end, we know our community has been asking for an Enhanced Performance Patch for Horizon Zero Dawn played on PlayStation 5. That patch is NOW LIVE, letting PS5 players enjoy a targeted 60 FPS as a free update! If you already have a copy, this will be automatically updated, or for any first timers to Horizon, you can find it via the Horizon Zero Dawn product page or on our social channels.
We will have more information to come in the following months, and look forward to seeing you soon in the Forbidden West…