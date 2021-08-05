Riders Republic beta set to launch on August 23rd

Ubisoft’s open world, multiplayer outdoors sports playground, Riders Republic, is getting an open beta pretty soon! Pretty soon meaning August 23rd through August 25th, 2021 for a number of platforms.
The beta will include a number of multiplayer modes and a nice amount of content, as well a taste of a trio of careers including Bike Races, Snow Tricks and Air Sports.
Gamers interested in checking out the experience can register here at the official beta registration site. The full game will be available for pretty much every platform out there on October 28th, 2021.
For now, check out the new beta announcement trailer below along with more Riders Republic game and beta details too.
Riders Republic Beta announcement trailer:
Today, Ubisoft announced that the Riders Republic Beta will be available from August 23 to August 25 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC on both Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Launcher. Players can sign now up for the Riders Republic Beta on https://ridersrepublic.com/
The Riders Republic Beta will give players a first glimpse of 3 careers such as Bike Races, Snow Tricks and Air Sports (Rocketwing and Wingsuit). Players can also compete in multiplayer modes, including:
- Mass Races: The crazier the better in these epic, multisport races with more than 50 players*. New races appear randomly on the map every hour, so players will need to get ready to watch their blind spots, protect their position and remain agile with their skills as they fight their way to the finish line.
- Tricks Battle: Compete in 6v6 matchups and try to land as many tricks as possible on the various modules to capture them and earn points. The team with the highest score wins.
- Free for All: Challenge new opponents and show them how it’s done through a select playlist of events.
- Versus Mode: Players can join up with friends in their career progression and see who’s the very best.
The Beta will be available for preload starting August 21. All multiplayer modes and career events can be experienced with 5 other riders and players will be able to send a Beta invitation to 2 friends to shred alongside them.
Developed by Ubisoft Annecy, Riders Republic invites players to jump into a lively social playground where they can experience the thrill of outdoor sports in an open and densely populated world. Players will roam freely with their friends in a huge and vibrant open world where they can compete and nail crazy moves through an exciting range of sports such as biking, skiing, snowboarding, wingsuiting and rocket wingsuiting across some of the most iconic American national parks. Whether players want to catch some major air with friends or ride solo to dominate the mountains and canyons, there are plenty of exhilarating moments and activities to be discovered. Riders Republic will be available on October 28 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Stadia, Luna and for Windows PC exclusively on both the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store. The game will also be available on Ubisoft+**, Ubisoft’s subscription service.
Players looking for even more Riders Republic content can pre-order the Gold and Ultimate Editions*** now:
- Gold Edition includes the base game and the Year 1 Pass including eight exotic kits that allow players to modify gameplay in the form of gear upgrades throughout the year, the BMX Sport add-on plus exclusive content added after launch. Rocket Bike and Rocket Ski exotic kits will be available at launch.
- Ultimate Edition includes the base game and the Year 1 Pass as well as four exclusive cosmetic packs: Cosmic, Rainbow, Neon and Skull’n Style. Players will also enjoy 20 helicopter tickets to reach their favorite in-game summits faster than ever.
Players who pre-order Riders Republic will receive the Bunny Pack*** including a cute custom bunny outfit, an additional blue bunny head and rainbow snowboard paint.
*Riders Republic will display more than 50 players on next-gen consoles and high-end PCs, and more than 20 players on last-gen consoles.