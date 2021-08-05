Nintendo eShop Update – Dreamscaper, Dodgeball Academia, Badland: GoTY

Hey there Nintendo Switch players, there are quite a few new digital wares to check out on the eShop this week and in the near future.
A couple of highlights include Dreamscaper, Dodgeball Academia, Badland: Game of the Year Edition, Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection, Dating Life: Miley X Emily, PICROSS S GENESIS & Master System edition, The Falconeer: Warrior Edition and many more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Dreamscaper – By night, delve deep into your subconscious, facing nightmares in an ever-changing world filled with unique items, abilities and challenges. By day, explore the city of Redhaven, build relationships and unlock permanent upgrades in order to take on the next dream stronger than ever. Dreamscaper is an endlessly replayable action roguelike with a waking/dreaming gameplay cycle.
- Dodgeball Academia – In a world where dodgeball is life, you join Otto at the academy and train to become the ultimate dodgeball champion. Across eight episodes, you’ll forge friendships and create rivals, all in the name of developing the best dodgeball team. Level up Otto and develop a dynamic team across a vast and customizable party progression system. All the while, explore the vast Dodgeball Academia and uncover the long-hidden truths that reside within the very walls you live, learn and dominate in.
- BADLAND: Game of the Year Edition – Fly and survive through the game-of-the-year-winning world of BADLAND and discover an astonishing number of imaginative traps, puzzles and obstacles along the way. BADLAND is an atmospheric, side-scrolling, action-adventure platformer set in a gorgeous forest full of various inhabitants, trees and flowers. Although the forest appears to be right out of a beautiful fairy tale, there’s something terribly wrong. BADLAND: Game of the Year Edition will be available on Aug. 6.
Activities:
- Rise to the Challenge and Join the Hunt – Attention MONSTER HUNTER fans! My Nintendo is giving away an epic MONSTER HUNTER prize pack to 10 lucky winners in the My Nintendo Ultimate MONSTER HUNTER amiibo Sweepstakes #1 – enter today! Contestants who enter by Aug. 7 will have the chance to win 15 MONSTER HUNTER amiibo figures and five 11” x 17” MONSTER HUNTER RISE posters. For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/125831be337454c4#sp.*
Nintendo eShop sales:
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 123 Dots
- 3D ADVANTIME – Available Aug. 7
- A Monster’s Expedition
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection
- Arcade Archives NOVA2001
- Black Book – Available Aug. 10
- Bone Marrow – Available Aug. 6
- Button City – Available Aug. 10
- Castle Of Pixel Skulls – Available Aug. 6
- City Match – A Block Pop Puzzle Game
- CLOSER
- Dating Life: Miley X Emily
- Demons of Asteborg
- Doomsday Vault
- Dream House Days DX
- Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption
- Haven Park
- I.F.O
- PICROSS S GENESIS & Master System edition
- Race Track Driver – Available Aug. 6
- Red Square Escape
- Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle – Available Aug. 10
- Spelunker HD Deluxe – Available Aug. 6
- Star Hunter DX
- The Falconeer: Warrior Edition
- The Last Survey – Available Aug. 6
- We Know the Devil
- Zengeon – Available Aug. 6
