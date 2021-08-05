Lady Hellbender joins Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Square Enix and Eidos-Montréal’s Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy title appears to be coming along rather nicely, so they decided to show off a new gameplay cinematic trailer focusing on an interaction with Lady Hellbender.
We haven’t seen much of anything since the big E3 reveal, so we’re pretty excited for any updates leading up to the upcoming October 26th, 2021 release on consoles and the PC.
Take a look at the new trailer, details and also some screens below.
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Lady Hellbender Cinematic:
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy screens:
Today Eidos-Montréal has released a new gameplay cinematic building on last June’s global reveal of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy at E3, picking up the story with Star-Lord and the Guardians as they commence their plan to negotiate with Lady Hellbender: leader of the Hellraisers, queen of Seknarf Nine and notorious monster collector.
With the decision left to the player on which “rare monster” to sell, AKA Groot or Rocket, this memorable moment ignites a chain of events that sees our band of misfits off on their wild ride across the cosmos, caught in a struggle for the fate of the universe.
With behind-the-scenes commentary from Darryl Purdy, Cinematics & Animation Director at Eidos-Montréal, it swiftly becomes clear that not all is what it seems, and Lady Hellbender may not be the cosmic monster trophy hunter the band of misfits have been led to believe.
Darryl Purdy says: “Lady Hellbender is a fan-favorite character from Marvel’s recent comic lore, and we were keen to ensure her place in our Guardians universe reflects the complex personality, depth, and nature fans expect to see. And with humour instilled in every aspect of our game, this gave us an opportunity to flip expectations with the story and introduce an unexpected dynamic between her and a certain Destroyer.”
Finally, Darryl also shares insight behind the game’s production, touching upon the importance the role of group performance capture played for bringing these galaxy-born characters to the screen. Close to six hours of interactive cinematics were produced for this multi-faceted, wholly original story.
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be available on PlayStation 5 console, PlayStation 4 console, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, and PC digital, and streaming via GeForce NOW on October 26, 2021. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version for Nintendo Switch also coming to select regions October 26.