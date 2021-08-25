Turtle Power meets Girl Power as April O’Neil joins the roster of TMNT Shredder’s Revenge

Fans of the 1987 Ninja Turtles cartoon will recall that April O’Neil needed the assistance from her turtle pals when she got into situations that got a little too hot. Well it seems over the course of nearly 35 years she’s learned some moves to defend herself and her teacher might not be Splinter, but rather Street Fighters’ Chun Li?
Today on Gamescom Opening Night Live, a new trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge revealed that intrepid reporter April O’Neil will take the fight to the foot with furious punches, a rising kick which looks suspiciously like Tenshokyaku. She also seems to have a finisher which literally involves a mic drop, another showcase of the unique animations we’ve been treated to by the title. In addition to the new character reveal, the trailer also showcases thing such as an appearance by the Rat King, combination attacks and a revival mechanic which involves pizza. While no concrete release date is set, the title is expected on the Nintendo Switch and PC sometime in 2022.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – April O’Neil:
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – April O’Neil screens: