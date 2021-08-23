Genshin Impact 2.1 goes live on Sept 1st

Players of this free to play open world action RPG have been exploring the new land mass of Inazuma since late July, fully learning of the tenuous situation between the ruling class and vision bearers. This conflict will be further fleshed out when Genshin Impact 2.1 arrives on PlayStation and Mobile platforms on September 1st, 2021. Will the Inazuma shogunate collect all the visions from the people residing in her lands, or will the Sangonomiya end the cruel practice that is the Vision Hunt? What of the Fatui and their plans to collect the Gnosis of the Archons of Teyvat, will the frozen nation take advantage of this chaos to make their next move?
While the tulmolt reigns in the isolated lands of the Electro Archon, elsewhere in the world the denizens of Liyue are preparing for the Moonchase festival (An event seemingly analogous to the Mid-Autumn festival that is held in some Asian countries around Mid-September/Early-October). This festival will be a new batch of time-limited activities will be available to the players of the game and participation will have it’s reward. Including a 4 star claymore dubbed Luxurious Sea-Lord which takes the shape of a long fish.
It seems fish will be a big sub-theme of this update. Besides the possibility of earning a giant fish sword, players will now be able to obtain fish in a more elegant way. No more jumping into bodies of water and grabbing fish with your bare hands, you will be able to take your time and use a fishing pole like a civilized person. Your bounty can be incorporated into your cooking or the fish can be traded in to earn rewards and fishing rods from the Fishing Association. Tubby the Serenitea Pot Adepti also got the memo and will likely offer the players the “Pool of Sapphire Grace” which will allow owners to raise ornamental fish in teapot homestead.
A Genshin Impact update wouldn’t be complete without ways of parting with players with the various fates and primogem they have slowly accrued or purchased. This update will bring the leadership of conflict taking place in Inazuma. The Raiden Shogun who has wowed the player base with her ability to procure katanas from her ample cleavage will be a five star Electro who utilizes a polearm (does she produce it the same way she reveals her katana…wait why isn’t she a sword user?). Kujou Sara, a member of the Tenryou Commission who executes the Vision Hunt on behalf of the Raiden Shogun will be a 4 star character who is an archer who wields an Electro Vision. Representing the opposition to the governing body of Inazama is Sangonomiya Kokomi, the leader of the Sangonomiya Resistance. This tactician is a 5 star Hydro user who wields a catalyst. Finally as part of a collaboration with Horizon Zero Dawn, Aloy will be available for players on the PlayStation platform although mobile players will receive their opportunity to obtain her in update 2.2.
Update 2.1 like all it’s predecessors will be keeping the player base occupied. As we march towards the game’s first anniversary (September 28th), it will be interesting to see what will be done to celebrate. Given miHoYo’s track record it should be quite a blast.
Version 2.1 “Floating World Under the Moonlight” Trailer | Genshin Impact:
Genshin Impact Version 2.1 screens: