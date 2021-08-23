WWE 2K22 set to officially “Hit Different” March 2022

2K and developer Visual Concepts have made it official… WWE 2K22 is set to drop onto next-gen consoles and the PC early next year. March 2022 to be slightly more precise.
To celebrate the reveal, which happened during the recent SummerSlam 2021 broadcast, 2K has released a new trailer and some screens of Edge.
Check ’em out below.
WWE 2K22 Coming March 2022! 👊💥:
WWE 2K22 – Edge screens:
During WWE’s SummerSlam 2021 broadcast on August 21, 2K and Visual Concepts revealed WWE 2K22 is currently scheduled for release in March 2022, capitalizing on the momentum of the “Road to WrestleMania,” when WWE fandom is at a fever pitch.
The reveal was made with an electrifying video package of WWE 2K22 gameplay featuring WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio, as well as a first glance at Roman Reigns, Goldberg, Bayley, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, The Miz, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rhea Ripley, Finn Bálor, Ricochet and Kane. A screenshot of WWE Superstar Edge was also shared, showing off incredible detail in his entrance attire, pyrotechnics, and stage lighting.
WWE 2K22 promises new controls, incredible graphics, and a redesigned engine for the most impressive WWE 2K experience to date. As part of the game’s development process, 85% of the in-game roster has taken part in facial scanning for ultra-realistic and updated character models, and more than 3,400 new animations have been captured. More details will be revealed in January 2022.