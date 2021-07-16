Ubisoft delays Riders Republic, Rainbow Six Extraction

Two upcoming Ubisoft titles that we were quite excited to dive into have been officially delayed today. Oh well.
Riders Republic, the extreme multi-sport, multiplayer title has been bumped from September 2nd, 2021 to October 28th, 2021, so not too terrible.
Rainbow Six Extraction, the next big Rainbow Six co-op shooter experience, has jumped from September 2021 all the way to January 2022, so a bit more terrible as it’ll miss the all-important holiday launch window.
See the details from Ubisoft’s news site below.
Riders Republic update:
We can’t wait for you all to hit the Republic in our upcoming beta! This will be the first time you get to go hands-on in this massive multiplayer playground and we are looking forward to hearing what you think.
To ensure we can deliver the best game for all players, we’ve made the tough decision to delay our release date from September 2 to October 28. This will give us more time to fine tune the experience and give you another chance to jump in before launch and provide feedback.
We’ll have more to share soon, so stay tuned!
Rainbow Six Extraction update:
Our ambition with Rainbow Six Extraction is to deliver a full-fledged AAA experience that changes the way you play and think about cooperative games. With unique features like Missing In Action or The Sprawl, every mission is set to be a tense and challenging experience in which you’ll lead the elite operators of Rainbow Six in a fight against a lethal and evolving alien threat.
We are embracing the opportunity to take additional time to bring this vision to life in the way it deserves in January 2022. We are confident this will ensure Rainbow Six Extraction is the immersive, cooperative, and thrilling experience we set out to create, and the one you aspire to play.
We look forward to sharing more with you very soon!