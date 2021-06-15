Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction gears up to eradicate an alien threat this September

Formerly known as Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction was finally fully revealed during the Ubisoft Forward gaming event. And if you expected an alien parasite-themed strategic shooter, you’d be right!
Slated to launch on consoles and the PC on September 16th, 2021, the new three-player cooperative tactical FPS experience looks to change things up a little bit for sure.
Check out a pair of trailer and some screens too below, alongside a bit of game info.
Rainbow Six Extraction: Cinematic Reveal Trailer:
Rainbow Six Extraction: Gameplay Deep Dive Reveal:
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction screens:
Developed by Ubisoft Montreal, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is a one to three-player cooperative tactical first-person shooter. Assemble an elite team of Rainbow Six operators to launch incursions into tense, chaotic, and unpredictable containment zones and discover the mysteries behind the lethal and constantly evolving Archæans alien threat. Knowledge, cooperation, and a tactical approach are the player’s best weapons. Band together and put everything on the line to take on deadly enemies and contain the parasite.