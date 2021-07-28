Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania – Meet the Gang in the latest trailer!

Some people might not realize that some of the UFO catcher toys from the Yakuza games come from a video game, but I guess that’s what might’ve prompted SEGA to release this “Meet the Gang” trailer for the upcoming release Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. The video provides names to faces of those adorable monkeys that are inexplicably trapped in what look like gashapon balls forced to collect bananas and cross a goal line on many treacherous courses.
While Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania contains stages from Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2 and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe, it looks like Banana Mania will include characters not from those games. Robot and YanYan are characters which debuted in 2006’s Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz (I guess I did need this trailer…). Eagle eyed and attentive listeners will also notice the trailer ends with a blue blur and a very familiar chime, so it looks like the gang might be larger than the trailer leads on.
I guess we’ll know who we can play as when Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania comes out on PC and consoles on October 5th, 2021.
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania | Meet the Gang:
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania screens: