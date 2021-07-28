XBL Gold members get Darksiders III, Yooka-Laylee, Lost Planet 3 free for August 2021

Microsoft today revealed the next set of free Xbox Games with Gold downloads for Xbox Live Gold subscribers.
August 2021’s selection is maybe a bit better than the past few month’s, with some well-rounded Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles including Darksiders III, Yooka-Laylee, Lost Planet 3 and Garou: Mark of the Wolves.
See the preview trailer and details below. As usual make sure to pick up the current batch before they expire.
Xbox – August 2021 Games with Gold:
Darksiders III (Available August 1 to 31)
In this hack-and-slash action adventure, assume the role of Fury, one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, in her quest to hunt down the Seven Deadly Sins. Explore an open-ended, living world, and use your whip and magic to restore the balance between good and evil.
Yooka-Laylee (Available August 16 to September 15)
Explore huge, beautiful worlds and meet an unforgettable cast of characters. As buddy duo, Yooka & Laylee, embark on an epic quest to thwart the corporate villain, Capital B, and his devious scheme to absorb all of the world’s literature.
Lost Planet 3 (Available August 1 to 15)
Delve deeper into the history of the Lost Planet universe. In this prequel to the previous entries, relive the adventures of Jim Peyton as he reveals the hidden truths within the environments of E.D.N. III, in a highly engrossing single player experience.
Garou: Mark of the Wolves (Available August 16 to 31)
As the last entry of the classic Fatal Fury series, select over a dozen different fighters to participate in the King of Fighters: Maximum Mayhem tournament. Featuring the T.O.P. fighting system, and a defense and counter mechanic, prove to your opponent that legends don’t die…they get better!