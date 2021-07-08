Robocop: Rogue City announced for consoles and PC

In an age where the acronym ACAB is in vogue, it’s odd that any publisher would take a chance on a property based on policing. However French video game publisher NACON has come to terms with MGM (soon to be an Amazon company) and will be publishing a title developed by Teyon based on the first 3 Robocop movies (sorry Joel Kinnaman fans). Teyon has had some experience with games based on movie franchises having developed games for the Terminator and Rambo IP.
The announcement also came with a short teaser trailer which featured voiceover declaring that crime is on the rise in Old Detroit and lamenting who can quell the situation, closing with a shot of Robocop’s infamous thigh holster unfurling to reveal the Auto 9 pistol which he welds throughout the series. While there’s some time before the launch, let’s hope Teyon manages to keep the game’s irreverent and satirical themes intact…also the scene where Robocop shoots the rapist in the crotch to save a woman.
RoboCop: Rogue City | Teaser Trailer:
Become the iconic hero whose part man, part machine, all cop as you attempt to bring justice to the dangerous, crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit in RoboCop: Rogue City.