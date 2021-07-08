Nintendo eShop Update – Monster Hunter Stories 2, Boomerang X, Glitchangels, Pictooi

There’s a pretty healthy quantity of new Nintendo Switch digital wares landing on the Nintendo eShop this week and in the very near future.
We dropped a review for one of the bigger highlights too: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, so of course make sure to check that out! But of course there’s quite a lot more including Boomerang X, Glitchangels, Pictooi, Blocky Puzzle, Egg Up, Worms Rumble and others.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- MONSTER HUNTER STORIES 2: Wings of Ruin – A new adventure awaits you in this second installment of the turn-based RPG series set in the world of MONSTER HUNTER! Become a Rider and form bonds with friendly monsters to fight alongside them as you take part in an epic story. You play as the grandson of Red, a legendary Rider. The story begins with a fateful encounter with Ena, a Wyverian girl who has been entrusted with an egg with the potential to hatch into a legendary Rathalos, which could wreak havoc if awakened to its destructive power. Embark on a journey which will test the bonds of friendship in a changing world, and discover the truth behind the legends of old. MONSTER HUNTER STORIES 2: Wings of Ruin will be available on July 9.
- Boomerang X – In this action-filled arcade game, catapult yourself through the air, use the power drawn from fallen creatures to slow time and cut through the swarms of dark beings with a razor-edge boomerang. Travel through once bustling locales, sacrificed to hide a myth, and descend the Godpath into the lost realms below. Cleanse these halls and ensure that whatever lies beneath doesn’t come back.
- The Battle Between Ice and Flame Continues – In the Fire Emblem Heroes game* for smart devices, the Tempest Trials+ event, Ice & Flame 1, is currently underway. The event depicts what happened to Fjorm after the events of Book II, so be sure to explore all the lore, and check out this Chibi Playhouse video for a look back at some of the highlights of Book II. You can also unlock some big rewards by playing, including five-star Special Hero Norne: Seaside Volunteer, by earning a score of 15,000 or an Infantry Rush 1 Sacred Seal with a score of 20,000. If you need some anthemic music to motivate you as you charge into battle for those big-ticket rewards, you can check out Fjorm’s song, “Flower of Ice,” performed by Cristina Vee Valenzuela.
- The Newest Inside Indie World Newsletter Hot Off the Presses! – Did you know that Nintendo has its very own newsletter dedicated to indie games? In each issue of the Inside Indie World Newsletter you’ll get to read about some of the latest games headed to the Nintendo Switch system from developers all over the world. The newest issue launches today and it features insights from the developers of the upcoming Skul: The Hero Slayer, as well as insider tips and tricks from the creators of Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield and Dead Cells – Fatal Falls. Plus, it contains a retrospective about the Shovel Knight series in honor of the franchise’s seventh anniversary, interviews with the creative minds behind UnderMine and Signs of the Sojourner, and a wide slate of enticing indie games headed your way soon on Nintendo Switch. Click here to check out the digital newsletter!
- A Wild Encounter With a Fierce amiibo Prize Pack – Attention MONSTER HUNTER fans! My Nintendo is giving away an epic MONSTER HUNTER prize pack to 10 lucky winners in the My Nintendo Ultimate MONSTER HUNTER amiibo Sweepstakes #1 – enter today!** For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/125831be337454c4.
- 3D Air Hockey – Available July 14
- A Plague Tale: Innocence – Cloud Version
- Arcade Archives RAIDEN
- ARIA CHRONICLE
- Bai Qu: Hundreds of Melodies – Available July 9
- Beauty Bounce
- Bitmaster
- Blitz Breaker
- Blocky Puzzle
- Classic Pool – Available July 10
- Connect Bricks – Available July 9
- Crash Drive 3
- Egg Up – Available July 10
- Fantasy Cards – Available July 9
- Fates of Ort – Available July 12
- FLATLAND Vol. 2
- Glitchangels
- Heart of the Woods
- Indigo 7 Quest for Love
- Induction – Available July 14
- Infinite Golf 2
- Kids: Farm Puzzle
- Kirakira stars idol project Reika
- Marbles Rush
- MARIOZZA COPS
- MASAGORO
- Merrily Perilly
- Monument
- Moto Rider GO: Highway Traffic
- My Maitê
- New York Mysteries: Secrets of the Mafia
- Pictooi
- Rally Racer: Offroad Racing Car Game
- Rubix Roller
- Ruvato: Original Complex
- Shopping Mall Parking Lot – Available July 9
- Spider Solitaire Collection
- VasterClaws 3:Dragon slayer of the God world
- Woodcutter
- Worms Rumble
* Free-to-start; optional in-game purchases available. Persistent Internet and compatible smartphone required. Data charges may apply.