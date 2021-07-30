Nintendo eShop Update – B.ARK, Blaster Master Zero 3, Pets No More, Xenogunner 

Happy Friday! Nintendo has a plethora of new digital wares hitting this week for the Nintendo Switch, with more or less, something for everywhere.
Some options include B.ARK, Blaster Master Zero 3, Pets No More, Xenogunner, Apex Legends Emergence, Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle, Kosmonavtes: Escape Reality and tons more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- B.ARK – Help these heroic pets take back Earth in this shoot-’em-up adventure. Blast through waves of the evil cybernetic fish armada Dark Tide, and fight to take back the solar system as the members of Team B.ARK: good boy Barker the Dog, Felicity the wise-cracking Cat, Lucio the overprotective Bear and cautious-but-quick Marv the Rabbit. Hop in a mech for up to four-player local co-op as you battle through multiple galactic stages full of hand-animated characters and enemies. Squad up and fight to take back the Earth.
- Digital Spotlight
- Splatoon 2 – Excited for the Splatoon 3 game, launching for the Nintendo Switch system in 2022? Hone your ink-splatting skills today by covering the world in color in the bright, fast-paced action of the Splatoon 2 game. Slide through the action-packed story mode by stepping into the role of Agent 4 in order to find Callie and the Great Zapfish after they’ve mysteriously vanished. Explore Octo Canyon to find the missing duo, or if you’d rather hop right into multiplayer action – dive into a Turf War with friends.* Whoever covers the most ground in their team’s color takes the victory! Splatoon 2 is now available in Nintendo eShop.
DLC:
- Apex Legends Emergence – Change is constant in the Apex Games; are you watching closely? Pay attention or pay the price when Apex Legends Emergence launches Aug. 3. Season 10 brings a new Legend, fresh loot and special events that change the Games. Apex Legends is a free-to-play hero shooter game where legendary characters battle for glory, fame and fortune on the fringes of the Frontier. Play for free now.
Pre-orders:
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Join Sonic in the high-speed adventure of a lifetime! Use Sonic’s lightning speed as you explore six colorful worlds, each filled with dangerous enemies and hurdles to overcome. Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode and enhanced gameplay – it’s the Ultimate Sonic Colors experience. Sonic Colors: Ultimate will be available on Sept. 7 – pre-order today!
Activities:
- Confront Your Destiny for a Chance To Win Triforce Treasures – Enter the My Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD sweepstakes by Aug. 1 for your last chance to score some legendary prizes! You can also redeem your My Nintendo points** and get stunning desktop wallpapers featuring artwork from the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD game. For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/d07a85419032491b#wp.***
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 10 Second Ninja X – Available July 30
- Alfonzo’s Arctic Adventure – Available July 30
- Alone With You – Available July 30
- Apple Slash – Available July 30
- Arcade Archives VENDETTA
- Banners of Ruin
- Blaster Master Zero 3
- BUSTAFELLOWS – Available July 30
- Christmas Tina
- Corpse Killer – 25th Anniversary Edition
- Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle
- Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle
- Cuccchi – Available July 30
- Dragon Star Varnir – Available Aug. 3
- Driving School Sim
- Dungeon of Crawl – Available July 30
- Easy Flight Simulator – Available July 31
- Eldest Souls
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel
- Gaps by POWGI
- HORROR TALES: The Wine – Available July 30
- Infection Maze
- Kosmonavtes: Escape Reality
- Memory Lane 2 – Available Aug. 3
- OS Omega
- Paint the Town Red
- Papa’s Quiz – Available July 30
- Pets No More
- Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection
- Skydrift Infinity
- Sound waves
- Super Hoops
- Super Squidlit – Available July 30
- The Long Gate
- Theofil – Available Aug. 1
- Trigger Witch
- Xenogunner – Available July 30
