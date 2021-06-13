Starfield gets a trailer and release date

It’s been a couple of years since we last heard anything about Starfield, the newest game from Bethesda, but today at Microsoft’s E3 showcase, we got to see a little more about the game.
Major emphasis on “little”, though. We now have a trailer for the game that includes some alpha footage, along with a release date: November 11th, 2022, when the game arrives on PC and Xbox Series X.
That’s it, though. Stay tuned for the next 17 months, during which time we’ll presumably learn a lot more.
Read on for the trailer, a tweet, and a few more details!
Set hundreds of years in our future, Starfield is a next generation role-playing game where you’ll be who you want, go where you want, experience our stories and forge your own. pic.twitter.com/08J9OA9A0l
— Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) June 13, 2021
Announced at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Starfield arrives exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022. Play it day one with Xbox Game Pass.
Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom. Harnessing the power of next-gen technology and built on the all-new Creation Engine 2, Starfield takes you on a journey through space as you strive to answer humanity’s greatest mystery.