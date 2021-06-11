CD PROJEKT RED and Netflix are teaming up for a “WitcherCon” fan event

First hinted at in a cute little conversation on Twitter, Netflix (producer of The Witcher TV series) and CD PROJEKT RED (developers of the game), are teaming up for a virtual fan event for all things The Witcher.
No, a new game is not being revealed (yet), but surely we’ll see and hear a little more about other project including season 2 of the Netflix live-action series, as well as some insight into the design and development of the franchise.
Check out the event on July 9th at 7:00pm CEST via official YouTube and Twitch channels. See the announcement below.
Today, CD PROJEKT RED and Netflix announced the virtual fan event WitcherCon, unveiling the date and first details of their global online celebration of The Witcher franchise.
The announcement was teased via a Twitter conversation between the two companies, who are coming together to present the first ever multi-format event dedicated to The Witcher universe.
Taking place on Friday July 9th 2021, WitcherCon is an epic event for Witcher fans old and new, bringing together the worlds of The Witcher video games and the TV series. It will feature:
- A variety of entertaining and interactive panels spotlighting the people who brought The Witcher to life in-game and on-screen.
- Breaking news, exclusive behind the scenes and never-before-seen reveals from across The Witcher franchise.
- Intimate looks into the creativity and production behind CD PROJEKT RED’s games, including the upcoming mobile game The Witcher: Monster Slayer, comic books and fan gear, AND Netflix’s live action series The Witcher plus merchandise, as well as the anime film Nightmare of the Wolf.
- Expert explorations into the lore, legends, monsters and origins of the Continent.
Available on both Twitch and YouTube, WitcherCon will first air on July 9th at 7:00 PM CEST. Fans will be able to watch WitcherCon across two separate streams, with each one containing exclusive content. The second stream, which also airs on Twitch and YouTube, will begin at 03:00 AM CEST on July 10th.
The official WitcherCon website is now live, stay tuned for the full schedule.
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/
WitcherGame
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/
CDPROJEKTRED
*While the event will be filled with content fans are bound to enjoy, in the name of setting appropriate expectations CD PROJEKT RED has informed that no new Witcher game will be announced at WitcherCon.