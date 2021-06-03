Square Enix announces summer digital event for June 13th

Square Enix this morning officially announced their next digital Square Enix Presents event for June 13th, 2021. Yup, the gaming news will be coming in hot and heavy over the next few weeks for sure.
On tap to show off will be… an update for Babylon’s Fall, info for Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther – War for Wakanda expansion, a look at Life is Strange: True Colors and the remastered collection, and finally a world premiere of a mysterious new game from Eidos-Montréal.
Check out the details below and stay tuned for more info before and after the event.
SQUARE ENIX today announced that the summer edition of SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS, the company’s digital show where world premieres, new game announcements, updates and news is delivered directly to the global gaming community, will air on June 13 at 12:15 Pacific time as a Keynote during the all-digital E3 2021 event, as well as on Square Enix’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.
The stream will be about 40 minutes and include exciting news from across the globe including:
- The world premiere of a new game from Eidos-Montréal
- An exciting update on BABYLON’S FALL
- Details about Marvel’s Avengers Expansion: Black Panther- War for Wakanda and updates on upcoming in-game events
- A deep dive on Life is Strange: True Colors and a first look at Life is Strange: Remastered Collection
To receive event updates and other Square Enix news, sign up to become a Square Enix Member; and be sure to subscribe to Square Enix’s official Twitch and YouTube channels ahead of the showcase on June 13. Additional information about SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS can be found at: http://www.sepresents.com/.