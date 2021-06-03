«

»

Nintendo eShop Update – DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power, Basketball Pinball, Sunblaze

Categories:

News

June 3rd, 2021

by Paul Bryant


There’s quite a lot of new titles on the Nintendo eShop this week to sort through and potentially purchase and download as you can see below.

A couple of featured titles and highlights include DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power, Mystic Pillars: A Story-Based Puzzle Game, Basketball Pinball, Sunblaze, Donuts‘n’Justice, Haunted Dawn: The Zombie Apocalypse and many more.

See the full list and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
    • DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power – Based on the animated series DC Super Hero Girls, this new game offers fun for everyone who’s ever wanted to help citizens in need while doling out sweet justice. Execute stunning combos in battle using the game’s easy-to-learn controls and wide array of character abilities, each tailored to the six playable Super Heroes and Super-Villains. Wonder Woman uses her warrior skills with the Lasso of Truth and Flying Shield, Supergirl has Heat Vision and Super-Breath, and Batgirl can invent crime-fighting gadgets like the Bat-Hook. When you’re ready for some mischief, though, you can use your Spring Spree mega-jump as the rambunctious Harley Quinn. Then, try out Catwoman’s Cat Dance ability to scratch away your foes, or trap enemies by deploying Star Sapphire’s Cage of Love. DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power will be available June 4.
    • Mystic Pillars: A Story-Based Puzzle Game – Traverse through mystic landscapes from a bygone era and unveil the truth by solving puzzles. Mystic Pillars: A Story-Based Puzzle Game is an intriguing blend of puzzles and an immersive storyline set in ancient India. Explore this reimagination of the traditional Indian board game Ali Guli Mane, or the internationally known variant, Mancala. Solve the 100 simple and handcrafted math-based spatial puzzles. Highly stylized, hand-drawn artwork and animated cutscenes lure you further into the journey as you move from one puzzle to the next.

Nintendo eShop sales:

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

$50 Nintendo eShop Gift Card [Digital Code] (Software Download)
See larger image

$50 Nintendo eShop Gift Card [Digital Code] (Software Download)

New From: $50.00 In Stock
buy now

Tags: , , ,