Square Enix and Platinum Games are finally ready to show off Babylon’s Fall

I had half forgotten that this particular project was actually announced a few years back, but it’s nice to have a reminder that Babylon’s Fall from developer Platinum Games is still coming out, and appears to be nearing completion. Square Enix unveiled new footage during their E3 presentation today, highlighting that this is a 4-player co-op third-person action game where you’ll link up with three other buddies for high fantasy action. As is the case with anything Platinum Games develops, I’m certainly intrigued enough to want more, and hopefully with the announcement of an upcoming beta, we’re nearing an actual launch date.
Check out the new footage, screens, and press release below.
SQUARE ENIX today, during the summer edition of SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS, unveiled an exclusive look at BABYLON’S FALL, developed in partnership with renowned action specialists, PlatinumGames Inc. (NieR:Automata). Featuring fluid co-op-combat, powerful weapons and a unique, striking art style, the epic world of BABYLON’S FALL is coming to the PlayStation 5 (PS5) console, PlayStation 4 and STEAM. The game can be played in parties up to four* and will feature a range of post launch game modes at no additional cost. More details will be revealed throughout the year and player recruitment for closed beta testing is now open.
In BABYLON’S FALL players become a group of warriors known as the sentinels, bonded with special equipment called Gideon Coffins, and throw themselves into an odyssey to overcome the titanic Tower of Babylon, within which sleeps a great legacy. In addition to weapons wielded in both hands, characters can use the power of their Gideon Coffin to equip two more, allowing for combinations of up to four weapons at once. The capabilities of different equipment will also bring endless variation to the strategy that can be employed. The game’s visuals are achieved using a newly developed “brushwork style” to create a unique fantasy setting with a medieval oil painting aesthetic.
Square Enix also released a special behind the scenes look at the development of BABYLON’S FALL. The video features interviews and insights from the creative teams at Square Enix and PlatinumGames, including director Kenji Saito.
BABYLON’S FALL will be hosting a series of closed beta tests leading up to launch. The tests will be held over three phases, with differing tests being carried out across each one and more platforms being added as they progress. All test results and player feedback obtained from the closed beta tests will be checked over by the development and operations teams and used to improve the quality of BABYLON’S FALL. Players interested in participating can sign up for access and more information at www.babylonsfall.com/beta/. A SQUARE ENIX account and internet access will be required for participation.