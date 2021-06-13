Square Enix announces Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

Square Enix had at least one more surprise announcement during their E3 conference today, namely the announcement of Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, a joint collaboration with action-game developers Team NINJA of Ninja Gaiden and Nioh fame.
It very much appears to be an action focused third-person adventure, something that is certainly in Team NINJA’s wheelhouse. While not a lot was revealed during the presentation, particularly how much this ties into the Final Fantasy brand beyond the use of recognizable enemies, we should be learning more pretty soon as a demo will be launching exclusively for PS5 today.
Check out the reveal trailer, screens, and press release below for more info.
SQUARE ENIX today announced STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN, revealed as part of the SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS livestream at E3. The new action RPG has been made in collaboration with Team NINJA from KOEI TECMO GAMES, creators of the NINJA GAIDEN and Nioh series, and brings a new vision to the FINAL FANTASY series. Players will be able to purchase STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN on PlayStation 5 (PS5), PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC in 2022.
The STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN TRIAL VERSION was also announced during the showcase, which gives players the opportunity to experience a taste of the full game centering on Jack and his allies—Ash and Jed—as they throw open the gates to the Chaos Shrine. Burning with the resolve to defeat Chaos, and with the memories of their struggle buried deep in their hearts, are they the foretold Warriors of Light?
Players of the STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN TRIAL VERSION can explore this dark fantasy world as they battle an array of iconic monsters from the FINAL FANTASY series, using powerful spells and abilities from a sample of jobs including warrior, dragoon and black mage.
“While it is FINAL FANTASY, it feels different—but there’s no doubt that the blood of FINAL FANTASY runs through its veins,” said Tetsuya Nomura, Creative Producer for STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN. “We’ve undertaken the challenge of finding this difficult middle ground for this mature and stylish title. We need a little time until we’re able to complete it, and while the battle system is a bloody one, it does link to the story, so I hope you’ll use this opportunity to give it a try.”
“I’m truly happy to be involved with a new FINAL FANTASY, and a title connected to its origin at that,” said Fumihiko Yasuda, Head of Team NINJA at KOEI TECMO GAMES. “Using the feedback that the players provide after playing the trial version, all of us at Team NINJA will work to make this a title that meets the expectations of not only action game fans, but also FINAL FANTASY series fans around the world!”
The STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN TRIAL VERSION will be available for free on PS5 beginning today, June 13th, 2021 and through June 24th, 2021 7:59 p.m. (PDT) / 3:59 p.m. (BST)*. You can download the STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN TRIAL VERSION for PS5 from the PlayStation Store**.
In addition, players who download and play STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN TRIAL VERSION are invited to participate in a survey*** to provide feedback to the development team on their play experience, helping to shape the outcome of the game. The survey will be open from June 13th, 2021 through June 30th, 2021 7:59 a.m. (PDT) / 3:59 p.m. (BST) and will be accessible from the menu screen of the trial version.
STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC in 2022. STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN is not yet rated. More information is available here: https://www.square-enix-games.
com/sopffo