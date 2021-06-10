Bandai Namco reveals Elden Ring gameplay trailer, release date

Bandai Namco, FromSoftware and George R.R. Martin’s highly anticipated “Soulsborne” title Elden Ring finally has a gameplay trailer thanks to the Summer Game Fest event today.
Oh and we’re looking at a January 21st, 2022 release date for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC with free cross-generation upgrades.
Check out some game details along with some new screens and the trailer directly below.
Elden Ring screens:
Elden Ring – Official Gameplay Trailer:
The Golden Order has been broken. Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden
Lord in the Lands Between.
ELDEN RING, developed by FromSoftware Inc. and produced by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., is a fantasy action-RPG and FromSoftware’s
largest game to date, set within a world full of mystery and peril.
A NEW FANTASY WORLD
Journey through the Lands Between, a new fantasy world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki, creator of the influential DARK SOULS video game
series, and George R. R. Martin, author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire. Unravel the mysteries of the
Elden Ring’s power. Encounter adversaries with profound backgrounds, characters with their own unique motivations for helping or hindering
your progress, and fearsome creatures.
WORLD EXPLORATION IN THE LANDS BETWEEN
ELDEN RING features vast fantastical landscapes and shadowy, complex dungeons that are connected seamlessly. Traverse the breathtaking
world on foot or on horseback, alone or online with other players, and fully immerse yourself in the grassy plains, suffocating swamps, spiraling
mountains, foreboding castles and other sites of grandeur on a scale never seen before in a FromSoftware title.
GENRE-DEFINING GAMEPLAY
Create your character in FromSoftware’s refined action-RPG and define your playstyle by experimenting with a wide variety of weapons,
magical abilities, and skills found throughout the world. Charge into battle, pick off enemies one-by-one using stealth, or even call upon allies
for aid. Many options are at your disposal as you decide how to approach exploration and combat.
A free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version will be available for players who purchase ELDEN RING on PlayStation 4, and SmartDelivery will
be supported for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.