Rabisco+ review for PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series X, Switch

Also on: Switch, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC
Publisher: Ratalaika Games
Developer: Green Dinosaur Games
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: E
Rabisco+ marks the third game I’ve played from Green Dinosaur Games, and I’ve got to say: I’m rather fond of them. First I played Duck Souls, and really liked it. Then I played Pinkman, and I was awfully fond of that, too. Rabisco+ makes it three in a row.
Mind you, it also continues the unfortunate trend of their games getting Platinum trophies way too soon. This is par for the course with a lot of Ratalaika releases, I know, but seeing as you can get the Platinum here just by reaching level 40 — out of 100 — that means you miss out on a lot of what the game has to offer.
And make no mistake, Rabisco+ has a lot worth playing after level 40. It’s a fairly simple-looking puzzle game where you move a little white blob through a maze, collecting stars and unlocking the moon. The levels are essentially broken up into blocks of 10, with each new block bringing new mechanics and obstacles, whether it’s floor switches or rotating fire wheels or water cannons, and the game does an excellent job of ramping up the difficulty with each, so that what seems basic at first glance becomes insanely difficult by the tenth level.
Rabisco+ also presents itself with a pretty adorable package. The levels are designed so they look like they were hand-drawn on lined pieces of paper, and the whole thing looks like it sprung forth from the pages of a very inventive designer.
Which, I guess, it did. Rabisco+ is a simple game with all kinds of inventiveness, and plenty of charm to boot, which makes it well worth investigating — short Platinum or not.
Ratalaika Games provided us with a Rabisco+ PS4/PS5 code for review purposes.