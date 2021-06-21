Shin Megami Tensei V’s physical editions details revealed!

While 2021’s E3 appeared to be a somewhat underwhelming affair, fans of the Megaten series certainly got an announcement they have been waiting for. At Nintendo Direct, Atlus showcased gameplay footage as well as a date when players can get their hands on this long awaited title. Today however we received word of the options fans will have to choose from as November 12th slowly closes in. Shin Megami Tensei V will be released digitally and physically in two editions.
A standard edition will cost $59.99 and will come with a steelbook case (while supplies last), and fans looking for a more indulgent purchase can secure the Fall of Man Premium Edition. In addition to the game cart and the steelbook case, this package also includes a 2 disc soundtrack, a 100 page demon handbook (perhaps it will include images of everyone’s favorite monster Mara), and a sling bag with a silhouette of Jack Frost to subtly signal to anyone who see this bag that you’re a fan of Persona… These packages will be released on November 12th, although those who want that Fall of Man premium edition would be wise to secure it now at participating retailers because it’s probably something that won’t collect dust on store shelves.
See a new gameplay trailer, product shots and screens below.
Shin Megami Tensei V — Gameplay Trailer | Nintendo Switch:
Shin Megami Tensei V – Nintendo Switch screens:
Godhood Awaits.
Claim your throne when Shin Megami Tensei V launches 11/12/2021, exclusively on Nintendo Switch, and venture into the new world with the Fall of Man Premium Edition.