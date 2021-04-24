Pinkman+ review for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch

Also on: PS4, Switch, Xbox One
Publisher: Ratalaika Games
Developer: Green Dinosaur Games
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: E
Pinkman+ really doesn’t try to hide its influences, nor do you have to look very hard to see how it gots its name. I mean, it owes a pretty enormous debt to N+, and you play as a pink man. Hence, Pinkman+
That said, simply writing Pinkman+ off as an N+ clone does the game a pretty huge disservice — though when I write that, I should probably note that I was one of the few people who didn’t love N++.
But still, my big issue with N++ was that it was a tough-as-nails platformer that demanded precision, but I found the controls too floaty to fully enjoy the game. Pinkman+ solves this problem perfectly. The levels are a little more forgiving, and the controls feel a little bit tighter, which means that it resolves my issues on both ends of the equation.
On top of that, the gameplay is a little more varied in Pinkman+, since the eponymous hero also has a jetpack. It’s not a very powerful jetpack, mind you, but that small addition opens up some interesting level design — like, for example, when you can chain together little boosts to fly across huge distances, or when it acts as a de facto double jump.
It’s also worth noting that this game has a pretty nice look and feel. The design is fairly basic, but the colours change every time you start or restart a level, which leads to some nice colour combos. It also pairs really well with the game’s soundtrack, which consists entirely of pretty chill synthwave.
Really, as twitchy platformers go, Pinkman+ does so much right that it’s easy to fall in love with the game. It doesn’t try to do too much, but it does what it does exceedingly well.
Ratalaika Games provided us with a Pinkman+ PS4/PS5 code for review purposes.