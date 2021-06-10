Get your new Back 4 Blood gameplay trailer here

Back 4 Blood, WB Games and Turtle Rock Studios’ spiritual successor of sorts to Left 4 Dead, is looking mighty nice so far. So today we got a new look at the game, in trailer form, during the Summer Game Fest event.
They also announced the upcoming beta test registration as well as another event, the Back 4 Blood E3 2021 PvP Showcase on June 13th, which will show off a bit of the player versus player action.
Take a look at the new Summer Game Fest trailer below. Back 4 Blood is scheduled to be released on October 12th, 2021 for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Back 4 Blood – Summer Game Fest Trailer:
Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios today released a new Back 4 Blood gameplay trailer during the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live! digital event and confirmed the upcoming Back 4 Blood Open Beta will begin with an Early Access portion from Aug. 5-9 for those who pre-order the game. Players can also register at Back4Blood.com/Beta for a chance to get into the Early Access portion, but please note, registration does not guarantee Early Access entry as codes are limited. The Open Beta will continue from Aug. 12-16 and be available for all players. Both Open Beta portions will be playable on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC, including cross-play and cross-gen support. For more information on the Open Beta, visit Back4Blood.com/Beta.
Additionally, the Back 4 Blood E3 2021 PvP Showcase will take place on June 13 at 2 p.m. PDT, providing an in-depth look at the game’s new PvP (player versus player) mode. Tune in to the official Back 4 Blood Twitch, YouTube or Facebook channels to watch the upcoming gameplay reveal, as well as a discussion with Turtle Rock Studios.