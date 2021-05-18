Rambo, John McClane, Nakatomi Plaza confirmed for Call of Duty ’80s Action Heroes event

As heavily teased by Activision last week, all of the active Call of Duty titles across all platforms are taking part in an explosive “’80s Action Heroes” event. So what kind of cool content was confirmed? Well…
Players can become operators Rambo (First Blood/Rambo series) and John McClane (Die Hard series) and can hit up the iconic Die Hard Nakatomi Plaza in Call of Duty Warzone, and earn themed gear and new rewards inspired by the movie franchises in new limited-time challenges and modes in Cold War.
All of this mid-season fun begins on May 19th, 2021. Check out the assortment of screens, the announcement video and more details below.
’80s Action Heroes Trailer | Season Three | Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone:
’80s Action Heroes screens:
Two incredible ‘80s Action Heroes are crashing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile this week with an unmissable and explosive mid-season update.
One is John McClane, a New York cop who arrives at a holiday party turned hostage situation. He’s the hero of the Die Hard films, one of the most iconic action movie series of all time.
The other is Rambo, a man double-crossed while on a clandestine mission and left to fight on his own in Rambo: First Blood Part II, which continued to inspire countless action movies since its release in 1985.
The ’80s Action Heroes event kicks off with limited-time bundles and game modes, in addition to the weapons, maps, and other features already expected during this season. This content will be live on May 19 at 9 PM PT, following updates to Black Ops Cold War on May 18 at 9 PM PT, in Warzone on May 19 at 9 PM PT and in Call of Duty: Mobile on May 20 at 5pm PT.The ‘80s Action Heroes Event includes:
-
- Operators Rambo and John McClane (Warzone and Cold War)
- Warzone Content
- New Points of Interest
- Nakatomi Plaza
- Survival Camps
- CIA Outpost
- Power Grab – Limited-Time Mode
- New Killstreak – Combat Bow
- Weapon – Ballistic Knife
- Cold War Content
- Two New Multiplayer Maps
- Standoff (6v6)
- Duga (Multi-Team)
- New Game Modes and Medals
- Die Hardpoint
- Rambo’s Gun Game
- Multi-Team Elimination
- Action Movie-Inspired Medals
- Zombies
- New Main Quest, Orda World Event and more in Outbreak
- Cranked 2: No Time to Crank – Limited-Time Mode
- New Custom Mod Support, Mystery Box Weapons and Weapon Buffs
- Warzone and Cold War Content
- Two New Weapons – Baseball Bat and AMP63 Pistol
- ‘80s Action Heroes In-Game Challenge Event
- New Store Bundles
- Call of Duty: Mobile Content
- New Multiplayer Limited-Time Game Mode: Gums Blazing
- Die Hard and Rambo Store Bundles