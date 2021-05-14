Call of Duty teases… 80s Action Heroes for May 20th

In case you don’t follow the official Call of Duty Twitter channel, they teased something pretty fun-looking earlier… obviously regarding 1980s-era movie action heroes.
The Tweet literally has a Sylvester Stallone First Blood/Rambo look-alike and goes on to reference Die Hard as well, along with maybe some Predator visuals possibly? Either way, it sounds like some ’80s cheese is coming in some way, shape or form to Call of Duty: Black Ops, Call of Duty: Warzone and also Call of Duty Mobile on May 20th, 2021. Skins, weapons, gear, special events? We’ll have to wait and see.
See the Tweet announcement below!
Some heroes Die Hard. Others draw First Blood.
The action begins May 20th. pic.twitter.com/8Rr3c7g26u
— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 13, 2021