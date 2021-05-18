Maneater chomping onto PC, Game Pass, Nintendo Switch soon

Maneater, Tripwire Interactive’s surprisingly fun open-world “shARkPG” title (our review here) is finally heading to the PC, via Steam alongside the release of the Nintendo Switch version, which is in addition to the game being added to the Xbox Game Pass library… all on May 25th, 2021.
Needless to say, May 25th, 2021 will forever be known as National Maneater Day.
Check out the announcement below.
Developer and publisher Tripwire Interactive announced today that Maneater, the award-winning action-RPG where you play as a shark (aka shARkPG), is expanding its hunting grounds and is launching on May 25, 2021 for PC (via Steam). In addition, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can look forward to exploring the waters of Port Clovis on both PC and Xbox consoles for six months, starting on May 25, 2021 when Maneater releases on Game Pass. As previously announced, the Nintendo Switch version of Maneater also releases on May 25, 2021 digitally and in stores from retail partner Deep Silver. Soon, players can eat, explore, and evolve their way to the top of the food chain on their gaming platform of choice as the ultimate apex predator of the seas – a terrifying shark!
Maneater is a single player, open-world action-RPG (ShARkPG) where YOU are the shark. Starting as a small bull shark pup you are tasked with surviving the harsh world while eating your way up the ecosystem. To do this, you will explore a large and varied open world encountering diverse enemies — both human and wildlife. Find the right resources and you can grow and evolve far beyond what nature intended, allowing the player to tailor the shark to their play style. This is fortunate, because to get revenge on the cruel fisherman that dismembered you will take evolving into a massive shark, an apex predator of legends. Eat. Explore. Evolve.
Maneater Key Features Include:
- · Eat: Feed on humans, consume nutrients, and find rare shark loot to evolve past what nature intended.
- · Explore the Gulf: Explore seven large regions, including bayous of the gulf coast, resort beaches, industrial docks, the open ocean and more. Experience a living world with a full day/night cycle.
- · Evolve Into a Legend: Unlock and equip various Evolutions that improve and enhance your shark as you progress through the campaign.
- · Unique Story: Play through a full narrative, story-based campaign narrated by Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty, Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock) and set against the backdrop of a reality TV show.
- · Diverse, Compelling Combat: Battle fierce wildlife including other apex predators or fight against various types of human hunters ranging from town drunks all the way up to the Coast Guard.
- · Includes the Tiger Shark Evolution: The Tiger Shark is often called the ‘garbage disposal of the sea.’ Appropriately enough, this evolution allows you to digest nearly anything, increasing your ability to gain vital nutrients from all varieties of prey.
- · Includes Nintendo Switch™ Features: Maneater for the Nintendo Switch™ is the most portable version of the award-winning Action-RPG (aka shARkPG) to date! Playable in Docked, Tabletop, and Handheld mode, Maneater also supports Rumble and Vibration on the Switch Pro Controller and Joy Cons as well as the Nintendo Online Save Backup system.