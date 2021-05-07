Lost Judgment to release globally on September 24th, 2021

The clock counted down to zero and Judgment Day occurred with a less thing full explosion than we expected. Due to a premature listing on the Japanese PlayStation store, the big headline of the Judgment Day was revealed early, but the video still had RGG Studio fans celebrating. Lost Judgement, a sequel to the 2018 Yakuza spinoff (our PS5 remastered review here) was officially announced by Toshihiro Nagoshi, executive director of Ryu Ga Gotoku studio and it’s most notable that the title takes on the Judgment moniker even though it was released as Judge Eyes domestically in Japan.
Along with the announcement was a trailer which reveals that the story involves the revelation of a murder that was tied to a suicide caused by bullying. This investigation will take Takayuki Yagami out of Kamurocho and to Isezaki Ijincho, Yokohama which was the setting of the latest Yakuza title. Some of the new mechanics on display includes a 3rd fighting style, free climbing/parkour, and event skateboarding. It seems undercover will be a huge aspect of the sequel as Yagami will infiltrate a high school to discover evidence for his case.
The presentation also revealed that the title will have dual audio tracks, that Judgement series will carry the action gameplay torch which the mainline Yakuza titles remain a turn based RPG and the title will also receive a global launch on September 24th, 2021, so fans worldwide will be on equal footing when it comes to experiencing this sequel.
Lost Judgement screens:
JUDGMENT DAY Event | Lost Judgment Reveal:
Revisit the global announcement of Lost Judgment with this recording of the JUDGMENT DAY announcement event (originally aired on May 7, 2021).