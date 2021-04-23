Judgment Day arrives May 7th, 2021

April 23rd, 2021 (today) not only saw the launch of a remastered version of Judgment on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Stadia (of course, click here for our review), but also silent launch of a site hinting at an event which will occur on May 7th, 2021 at 10:00am EST/7:00am PST.
Occam’s Razor would have one assume that an announcement of a Judgment sequel will be revealed at the event, but like any RGG title, there’s always some sort of twist. Perhaps the folks at SEGA might drop clues for aspiring detectives to discover and use to reveal this mystery or we can just hit the set reminder button on the pending YouTube livestream and find out day and date.
Regardless it’s safe to say we might not have seen the last of Kamurocho’s favorite leather jacket clad lawyer turned detective, let’s just hope that Yagami’s real life counterpart Takuya Kimura can keep his nose clean.
Judgment Day: