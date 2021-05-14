Kerbal Space Program 2 dev video shows off tutorials, new UI, features, more

Intercept Games and Private Division, the developers of the long awaited Kerbal Space Program sequel, have been keeping us in the loop of the various developments of Kerbal Space Program 2 during their regular episodic video drops.
The latest, “Episode 3 – Next Gen Astronauts”, is now available and does a deep dive into how they plan on making the series a more friendly place for new players. In other words: easy to follow tutorials, a more intuitive new UI, quality of life features and more!
Check out the new video and some screens below.
Kerbal Space Program 2: Episode 3 – Next Gen Astronauts:
Kerbal Space Program 2 is the sequel to the acclaimed space flight simulation game Kerbal Space Program from Private Division.
How do we inspire and teach the next generation of astronauts, physicists, engineers, scientists, dreamers, and creators? In this video, Intercept Games developers explain their mission to onboard the next generation of space industry experts with KSP 2’s new tutorials, UI/UX improvements, quality of life features, and more. This video is the third in a series of feature videos that will deep dive on the key new features of KSP 2 and the development process behind them.
Kerbal Space Program 2 screens:
Check back soon for more updates.