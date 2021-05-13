E3 2021 gets an online portal, virtual “booths” and mobile app

With the all-virtual E3 2021 coming quite soon, The Entertainment Software Association is sharing details of their online portal and mobile app which will be rolling out in support of the multi-day digital event.
In an attempt to mirror the experience of the physical event, gaming media will get access the week before with the virtual show floor then opening up to the public for the remaining days. Registration for all will go live in the near future, so keep an eye out. The entire event is scheduled to run from Saturday, June 12th through Tuesday, June 15th.
Check out the details below.
E3 2021 is going online next month, and the ESA is offering a first glimpse at what an all-virtual E3 will look like with details of the event’s online portal and app.
The E3 2021 online portal and app will be a key hub for the duration of the show, with virtual “booths,” hosted events, video conferencing, profile and avatar creation, online forums and more. The online portal, created by Game Cloud Network, HCL Technologies Ltd and Revyrie, Inc., will be the destination for all things E3, beginning with a media access week starting on Monday, June 7, followed by public access on Saturday, June 12, the first day of the E3 broadcast.
“From the moment we decided to host E3 virtually, we’ve been focused on providing an interactive experience for fans around the globe that goes beyond the typical livestream,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis, President & CEO of the ESA. “The result is a bespoke online portal and app that will allow fans, media and industry professionals to have an E3 experience designed to run parallel to the four-day broadcast, laying the foundation for interactive E3 elements to continue beyond this year’s all-virtual show.”
Registration for access to the online E3 portal will be free and begin later this month.
Beginning on June 12, the public version of the online portal will give access to:
- Exhibitor Booths – Featuring special events, VOD content and articles, exhibitor booths will act as hubs within the portal for key announcements and game information tied to each exhibitor
- Lounges – Online gathering spots for all E3 attendees
- Forums – Special boards for focused online discussion and sharing among attendees
- Leaderboards – Gamified show elements that can be collected and displayed, encouraging fans to interact in as many ways as possible
- Profile Creation – All attendees can create their own unique profiles within the portal and app, which can be customized
The online E3 2021 portal and app will also feature the E3 live broadcast, with interactive overlays powered by Hovercast. The graphics will be interactive across platforms, including viewer polls, featured tweets, and more. The broadcast will be hosted by Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez, Jacki Jing and Greg Miller and feature major publisher showcases, press conferences, industry panels, extended livestreams and special guest appearances.
Prior to June 12, a five-day long media week will utilize the online portal and app to help media gain early access to connect directly with E3 exhibitors. An online calendar tool will allow for scheduling appointments, while also including video conferencing and chat features as needed. Media registration and credentialing will begin later this month.
The all-digital E3 2021 experience runs from Saturday, June 12 through Tuesday, June 15. Media, creators, industry professionals and fans are encouraged to visit the E3 2021 website for the most up-to-date information. In addition, the primary hubs to watch the E3 2021 broadcast (outside of the portal and app) include:
E3’s Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/e3
E3’s YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/e3
E3’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/E3
E3’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/E3Expo/