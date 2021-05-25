Horizon Forbidden West gameplay to be revealed during this week’s State of Play event

Sony has been using their State of Play digital events to show off a number of upcoming releases at a pretty comfortable cadence, and just in time, we’re finally getting a new look at another very noteworthy PS5 title: Horizon Forbidden West.
It’s somehow been 11 months since the initial reveal, so fans and PS5 gamers are definitely more than ready to see some gameplay. And that’s exactly what we’ll be getting this Thursday, May 27th during the next State of Play event.
See the placeholder video below along with details from the official PS Blog, and check back for the full event!
State of Play | Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Reveal:
Nearly eleven months ago we showed you the very first glimpse of Horizon Forbidden West during the PlayStation 5 Showcase, and now we’re excited to show more! This Thursday, May 27 join us on a very special journey into new and uncharted lands.
Starting at 9AM Pacific Time / 5PM BST / 6PM CEST, please tune in at your leisure for a uniquely crafted countdown towards the main State of Play event, which starts at 2PM Pacific Time / 10PM BST / 11PM CEST.
During this State of Play, we will debut the Horizon Forbidden West gameplay reveal! In this 20-minute exclusive segment, you’ll be seeing about 14 minutes of brand new in-game action featuring our heroic protagonist Aloy, all captured directly on PlayStation 5.
This reveal has been a true team effort and we’re very excited to show you what we have in store. Whether you’ve been with us and Aloy since Horizon Zero Dawn or are only just getting to know this incredible world, we want to share this huge milestone with you and cannot wait to see your favorite moments and reactions.
Please join us on Twitch or YouTube at 9AM PDT / 5PM BST / 6PM CEST for the special State of Play Pre-Show, and at 2PM PDT / 10PM BST / 11PM CEST for the Horizon Forbidden West gameplay reveal.
We are excited to see you there!