Distraint 2 review for PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Also on: PC, Switch, Xbox One
Publisher: Ratalaika Games
Developer: Jesse Makkonen
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: M
Distraint 2 isn’t what you’d call subtle. After all, it’s a psychological horror game about the horrors of capitalism where you play as a man named Price and encounter other characters named Reason and Greed. All that’s missing are a few overly detailed, overly explained pictures that double as heavily strained metaphors, and the game would practically be an old-timey political cartoon.
The problem with Distraint 2 isn’t that’s heavy-handed, however. Rather, it’s that it’s not all that different from the first Distraint.
To be fair, of course, that’s not the worst thing in the world. To the extent it was possible with its dark subject matter, I actually enjoyed Distraint (though I regrettably didn’t review it). Even with its heavy-handedness, it still made you care about Price and his struggles as he slowly lost his humanity in the pursuit of a better position and better pay. It told the story well within its limitations, with pixel-y graphics and simple puzzles, and it knew how to draw you in.
Distraint 2 basically just repeats that formula, with the only difference that this time he’s trying to find a bit of peace of mind. It’s not a huge departure from the first game, and it really only makes incremental improvements — which means it’s a little nicer-looking, the puzzles are a little harder, and the game is a little longer.
Ultimately, though, Distraint 2 doesn’t offer much that you couldn’t have gotten out of the first game. If you missed that first game, then that may make this one a little more interesting, but if you played it and enjoyed it, be aware you’re not getting that much more out of this one.
Ratalaika Games provided us with a Distraint 2 PS4 code for review purposes.