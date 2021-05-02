2K, Visual Concepts kicking off WWE 2K22 dev update series

2K and Visual Concepts today announced that they are planning on showing off development of the upcoming WWE 2K22 at some sort of regular cadence in the form of a social media content series.
And what a coincidence, the first has been released today as you can see below. There will be more releases in future weeks of course too as the game gets deeper into development and closer to release.
*taps microphone* Is this thing on? 🎤 We’ve got lots of exclusive Behind The Scenes #WWE2K22 content coming up. Spread the word 😉 pic.twitter.com/87604jB8pb
— WWE2K Dev (@WWE2Kdev) May 10, 2021
Check out the announcement below.
2K and Visual Concepts will be offering a sneak peek at the development process behind the forthcoming WWE 2K22 video game with a new social media content series providing ongoing access to work-in-progress production and development. The first video message in what will be an ongoing series of multi-platform content drops is now live on the official WWE 2K22 developer Twitter and Instagram accounts, with more content to come in subsequent weeks.
Promising frequent and in-depth communication with press, content creators and the WWE 2K community, the Visual Concepts team will offer a transparent look at the work being done to make a great WWE 2K22 experience, as well as the first steps toward an even stronger franchise in the future. Check back for regular updates over the coming weeks, touching on many elements of the game including character models, arena designs, motion capture, facial scanning, audio samples, material textures, and more.
