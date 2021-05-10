Back 4 Blood gets a Card System trailer, new game details

WB Games and Turtle Rock Studios dropped off a fresh Back 4 Blood gameplay trailer showing off the unique “rogue lite” Card System they have built for the Left 4 Dead spiritual successor.
The Card System will help ensure players will get plenty of variety from experience to experience, and for those eager to check it out, they are even taking registrations for the just announced open beta test scheduled for this summer.
Check out the new trailer below, the pre-order campaign here, and stay tuned for more info
Back 4 Blood – Card System Trailer:
Never a dull day in the Apocalypse! Dive into Back 4 Blood’s unique Card System and see some of what the Game Director has in store for you in the fight against the Ridden!
On October 12, 2021, Back 4 Blood brings you face-to-face with a new apocalypse on Xbox ONE, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Steam, and the Epic Store.
Register to be the first to hear news on the coming Open BETA this Summer! http://go.wbgames.com/B4B-Beta