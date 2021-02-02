MLB The Show 21 gets a cover-athlete, date… and an Xbox console release

In a rather interesting announcement yesterday, SIE San Diego Studio revealed their yearly cover-athlete (Fernando Tatis Jr. for 2021), an April release date… and an unexpected multiplatform release.
Multiplatform in this case meaning the game is hitting not only the PS4 and PS5, but also the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Definitely a first from a Sony Interactive Entertainment studio. There will also be cross-platform play and cross progression in place too.
Regardless, the latest and greatest MLB The Show is essentially the only big-league baseball franchise available for consoles this year, and it is set to release on April 20th, 2021.
Check out the announcement trailer and more details on the various offerings and versions across all platforms. Head on over to the PS Blog for the original announcement as well.
MLB The Show 21 – Announcement with Fernando Tatis Jr. | PS5, PS4:
The MLB 2020 season had a different look to it but, one thing remained consistent; the play was as epic as ever. It was a year in which new talent announced itself to the world, flipping bats, dancing and bringing plenty of electric moments to the game. Arguably, no one did this better than the MLB The Show cover athlete Fernando “El Nino” Tatis Jr.
MLB The Show 21 launches on April 20, 2021. The Standard Edition on current gen consoles is $59.99 USD/$79.99 CAD/£59.99 GBP/
€69.99€59.99 EUR MSRP, and on next gen consoles is $69.99 USD/$89.99 CAD/£69.99 GBP/ €79.99€69.99 EUR MSRP.
We’re excited to share that, with our announced extension with the MLB and MLB Players, MLB The Show 21 will be available for players on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. This is a very exciting moment for all of us as the storied franchise will be accessible to more gamers than before. We would like to thank everyone at PlayStation, Xbox, Major League Baseball, Major League Baseball Players Association and the San Diego Studio for working diligently to bring MLB The Show to more users.
Cross-Platform Play and Cross Progression Comes to MLB The Show!
That is right, users can play against each other online with cross-platform play in MLB The Show 21. In addition, cross progression allows you earn and use content on whichever platform and generation you choose.*
MLB The Show 21 Feature Premieres
To keep everyone safe as we continue to adapt to the current global pandemic, we have had to make some changes to how we reveal and share all the new features and updates to the game. This year we will be rolling out Feature Premiere, which will be broadcasting simultaneously across Twitch, YouTube and Facebook Live. The Feature Premieres will be a great opportunity for us to show our fans what we have been working on that makes this year’s game better than its predecessor. For MLB The Show 21, we plan on posting around six Feature Premieres with the first one being released in March.
Pre-order now and be ready for action.
Retailer Pre-order Items PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store 1 Gold Choice Pack
MLB The Show 21 Standard Edition
The MLBTS21 Standard Edition comes with the game and 5,000 stubs.
Standard Edition includes:
- The Game
- DLC Items:
- 5,000 Stubs
MLB The Show 21 Next Gen Standard Edition
The MLBTS21 Next Gen Standard Edition comes with the game, [10] The Show Packs and 5,000 stubs.
Next Gen Standard Edition includes:
- The Game
- DLC Items:
- 5,000 Stubs
- [10] The Show Packs
Collector’s Edition Reveal February 3rd
I am sure some of our die-hard fans are wondering, where’s the collector’s edition? Wednesday we will reveal the collector’s edition(s) for MLB The Show 21 and all its content.
Please note: There will be no standard edition upgrade path from current gen to next gen. If you are interested in having access to the game on both current and next gen platforms, please wait for more info about the collector’s edition.
We could not be more excited for MLB The Show 21 coming out on PlayStation and Xbox consoles! Look forward to a new class of Legends, new ways to play, including with your friends! Check TheShow.com and follow our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts for the latest updates about MLB The Show 21.
For more detailed information on MLB The Show 21 including an important update on year to year saves and more please read our announce FAQ here.
*Cross platform progression excludes purchased Stubs. A copy of PS4 or PS5 game version, Account for PlayStation and PlayStation Plus subscription, and an account, online multiplayer subscription, and compatible copy of the game for the corresponding console platform required. Active PlayStation Plus membership required for online multiplayer.