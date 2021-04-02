Indie Games wanted for Day of the Devs: Summer Games Fest Edition

The lack of physical events has surely been a large roadblock for indie developers looking to reach an audience. Thankfully Double fine, iam8bit and Geoff Keighley are knocking that barrier down as they present Day of the Devs Summer Game Fest Edition. Taking place sometime in June, indie devs can sign up to showcase their title for free if they are selected!
Hopefuls will have until April 9th to get their submissions in. Previous titles showcased include Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio), Panzer Paladin (Tribute Games), Sayonara Wild Hearts (Annapurna Interactive), so maybe someone’s title could become the next big thing!
See the announcement below.
It’s official: Summer Game Fest, an industry-wide all-digital celebration of video games, will return in June, and once again include Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition. Following successful digital events in 2020, the showcase will once again digitally spotlight a select group of upcoming indie and AAA video games. Curated by the Day of the Devs team and Geoff Keighley, producer of The Game Awards, the developer showcase will feature new video game content, including world exclusive news and gameplay, plus video game musical performances.
Day of the Devs, a platform co-produced by Double Fine Productions and iam8bit, is now in it’s 9th year as the industry’s foremost indie games showcase. Day of the Devs celebrates the creativity, diversity and magic of the indie game community, taking on the form of virtual and physical events.
Developers interested in participating in the event can submit their games for consideration starting today. Developers from diverse backgrounds working on interesting and unique games are welcome and encouraged to apply through the form here: http://bit.ly/DOTDSubmit21. Submissions close on April 9.
The roster of participating publishers and developers, along with an event schedule outline will be revealed in the coming weeks. Fans will be able to tune into the showcase via all major streaming platforms and summergamefest.com.