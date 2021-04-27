Capcom Arcade Stadium, Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC soon

Capcom dropped a one-two punch of news for non Nintendo Switch players eager to get their hands on some of their latest retro-inspired wares.
Capcom Arcade Stadium (our Switch review here) is set to hit new platforms beginning on May 25th, 2021… those being PS4, Xbox One and the PC via Steam. New features, purchasables and packs of retro titles are coming too.
Also in the release queue is Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection (and our Switch review of that here) for the PS4, Xbox One and PC as well, which is slated to launch on June 1st, 2021.
Check out some new screens of the upcoming game packs along with Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection.
Today, Capcom revealed new titles and features are on the way for Capcom Arcade Stadium, a nostalgia-packed collection featuring some of Capcom’s most beloved arcade classics. The collection currently offers three different packs of 10 games that each highlight a different era of Capcom arcade goodness. Capcom Arcade Stadium is currently available on the Nintendo Switch system and will bring the excitement of the arcade to even more retro enthusiasts when it releases on the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One Consoles and Steam on May 25. Players can acquire an individual pack for MSRP $14.99 or purchase all three packs together for MSRP $39.99.
Capcom announced Capcom Arcade Stadium will expand to include more arcade classics in the future. More information regarding these titles and timing will be revealed at a later date.
Capcom also unveiled new content for the release of Capcom Arcade Stadium on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam, including a new “Invincibility” mode that allows retro fans to wield the power of immortality across their favorite games in the collection. With this new mode, players can survive devastating hits and seemingly deadly obstacles to avoid the dreaded “Game Over” screen. Additionally, Capcom Arcade Stadium is also offering “Display Frames Set 1,” which gives players access to 32 title-specific display frames that unlock new customization options for their digital arcade cabinets. Available for all platforms, the “Invincibility” mode will be available on May 25 for MSRP $0.99 and the “Display Frames Set 1” can be purchased for MSRP $0.99.
Capcom Arcade Stadium is available to pre-order today on Xbox One and Steam and early purchasers will receive the newly announced “Display Frames Set 1” for free up until June 8. Additionally, the original Ghosts ‘n Goblins add-on game for Capcom Arcade Stadium on Nintendo Switch will be on sale for 50% off for a limited time between April 26 and May 15.
On Steam, a “Mini-Album” will also be released featuring Capcom Arcade Stadium theme songs “A Brand New Day” and “Teenage Blues.” Fans can purchase individual tracks for MSRP $1.49 each or acquire the full 10-track album for MSRP $9.99. A bundle featuring all three Capcom Arcade Stadium game packs and the Mini-Album is available for MSRP $47.99.
Lastly, Capcom revealed that Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection will arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One Consoles and Steam on June 1. Previously released for Nintendo Switch, Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection will allow more players to challenge the depths of the Demon Realm when it releases soon for MSRP $29.99.
A modern reboot of the legendary Ghosts ‘n Goblins series, Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection offers several features and modes to aid players on their adventure. With multiple difficulty modes including Squire, Knight and Legend, players of all skill levels can guide the gallant knight Arthur on his quest to rescue the princess. A special Page mode is also available, allowing untested apprentices to respawn on the spot with unlimited lives. Beginner knights can also experience Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection with a friend or family member through two-player local co-op mode. The second player assists Arthur as one of three supporting characters: Barry, who creates barriers for protection; Kerry, who carries Arthur through danger; and Archie, who creates bridges to cross.
Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection is available to pre-order today on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam. Players who pre-order Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be able to experience the title through Early Access 24 hours before its official release on June 1, 2021. Those who pre-order Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection on Steam will receive the “Special wallpaper & Mini soundtrack set.”