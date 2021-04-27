Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone Season Three gameplay trailer is here

Even though Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Three are now available, Activision dropped off a fresh new gameplay trailer along with plenty of new details of what to expect from the game in the coming weeks and whatnot.
The new video shows off the multiplayer maps in action, playlist changes, modes, items and bundles, and more.
Check it all out below, and also hop on over to the official Call of Duty site for the nitty gritty details: https://www.callofduty.com/blog/2021/04/Call-Of-Duty-Weekly-Briefing-April-26-2021
Season Three Gameplay Trailer | Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone:
Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Three is here!
We have a lot going on this week with the launch of Season Three, including the highly anticipated Black Ops Cold War Gameplay Trailer, which is live now. Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Mobile has its own Season 3 — Tokyo Escape — in full swing, so without further ado, let’s get right to the intel…
The Lead: Watch the Season Three Black Ops Cold War Trailer!
The Black Ops Cold War Gameplay Trailer is now live to get everyone caught up on the action! Check out Season Three’s new MP maps in action, including Yamantau, Diesel, and the upcoming Standoff, as well as the massive new Duga region in Outbreak for Zombies fans.
Meanwhile, the Diesel 24/7 playlist changes over from 3v3 to 6v6 this week. Out in the lonesome desert, a slice of Americana erupts into a sudden battleground, as two teams of six players get to fight in a moshpit of respawn modes including TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint.
Also this week, the new fan-favorite Face Off returns to Featured Playlists, which will include Diesel in the rotation for 3v3 matchups. Black Ops Cold War’s next Gunfight Tournament is set to begin on Thursday, and the classic party mode Sticks and Stones continues, where every Operator is on their own with the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow, Ballistic Knife, and Tomahawk. Good luck out there!
What’s In Store This Week
As Season Three heats up, there’s a lot of great items and bundles available. Get ready to light up the competition with the “Anime Pop Stars” bundle, which features two anime-themed Legendary Weapon Blueprints, an Emblem and Sticker, and an adorable new Weapon Charm.
Available later this week is the “Knight Operator” bundle, which features two Legendary Weapon Blueprints and a slew of other items. Get brutal with your enemies with the “Kingmaker” Assault Rifle Blueprint and the “Sweeping Conquest” LMG Blueprint. In addition to the “Brute” Operator Skin for Knight, this bundle includes an Animated Calling Card, Animated Emblem, the “Langskip” Weapon Charm, and the “Bird of Prey” Finishing Move featuring Knight’s “Snow Hawk” pet companion.
Finally, there’s the “In the Sticks” bundle, a new pack designed for Naga. Included in the bundle are two Legendary Weapon Blueprints — the “Tree Trunk” Assault Rifle Blueprint and the “Ragweed” SMG Blueprint — as well as Naga’s “Tree Python” Operator Skin, the “Jungle Spirit” Emblem, and the “Splitting Hairs” Finishing Move. For Zombies fans, this bundle also comes with the “Tombstone Soda” Weapon Charm and “Speed Cola” Sticker to help customize your zombie-slaying weapons of choice.