Super Mario Party goes online beginning today

Nintendo today finally dropped off that update for Super Mario Party which allows Nintendo Switch players to take the party online.
For those with a Nintendo Switch Online account, players can partake in Partner Party and the Mario Party board-game modes, along with 70 or so minigames too.
Check out the details on the official site, and read on for the press release and new trailer as well.
Super Mario Party – Online Play Update:
Expand the party with the new, free online multiplayer* update available now in Super Mario Party!
With this downloadable software update to the Super Mario Party game for the Nintendo Switch system, partygoers can now enjoy Partner Party and the classic Mario Party board-game mode online with friends and family. Additionally, players can partake in a supercharged online soiree with 70 minigames** in the online Minigame mode. Keep the party going with up to four players across a variety of colorful boards and a multitude of madcap minigames, anytime, anywhere … and online!
Do you have what it takes to outwit your friends and family in Mario Party mode? Roll the dice and outmaneuver the competition in a bid to collect the most stars and prove you’re the ultimate partygoer. It’s the classic four-player board game mode – now updated with online play for the first time.
Race, chase and put your relationships to the test in online Partner Party, a 2-vs.-2 team version of the classic board game mode. Work together to roam the board and secure victory against your opponents in this super competitive, super collaborative party mode.
From the thrills of Bumper Brawl to the chills of Penguin Pushers and beyond, Super Mario Party brings 70 minigames packed with wildly different challenges to the online party. Whether you want to show off your minigame mastery, or you’re in the mood for mirth and merriment, the expanded online multiplayer update in Super Mario Party has you covered.