The Binding of Isaac: Repentance heading to PS5, PS4, Switch

The Nioh Collection review for PS5 Worthy remastered additions to the Soulslike genre for PS5 players...

Cathedral review for Nintendo Switch, PC Cathedral is so much like Shovel Knight, it’s a surprise they didn’t call it Spade Knight...

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood review… I’d buy that for a dollar! (Literally, one dollar is all this game is worth. Don’t buy it.)..