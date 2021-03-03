The Binding of Isaac: Repentance heading to PS5, PS4, Switch

The grossly original twin-stick roguelike shooter is officially heading to the PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch later this year — following the PC release at the end of this month.
This apparently final chapter of the series will feature a pair of new characters, 100s of new items and enemies, plenty of new bosses along with new chapters, a new path and much more. For those who want it, there will also be Physical Editions for both the PS5 and Switch, which can be pre-ordered right here.
Have a look at the trailer, new screens and game details below.
The Binding of Isaac Repentance screens:
The Binding of Isaac: Repentance Physical Edition Teaser Trailer:
Nicalis, Inc. today announced that The Binding of Isaac: Repentance, the “final” chapter in the groundbreaking roguelike twin-stick shooter series, is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in the third quarter of 2021.
Described by Isaac creator Edmund McMillen as “the best version of Isaac” and the game that “makes Isaac feel complete to me,” Repentance takes the series to new heights of roguelike dungeon adventure, as the tear-shooting toddler descends deeper into the basement for his most unbelievable challenges yet.
In order to maximize player enjoyment and preserve the element of surprise as much as possible, a complete list of the game’s features will not be provided prior to the release of the PC version, which is currently planned to appear on the Steam platform on March 31. What has been revealed to date is that Repentance includes two new playable characters, 130+ new items, 100+ new enemies and 25+ new bosses, plus a full alternate path with brand new chapters, a new final boss and a new ending. There are also many new item combinations with logical effects, new visuals and mechanics, plus countless balance changes, graphic improvements and gameplay updates.
Along with the digital editions, The Binding of Isaac: Repentance will also be released in physical editions for Nintendo Switch and PS5. Available now for preorder at store.nicalis.com, the physical editions will include full-color instruction manuals and reversible cover inserts.
The Binding of Isaac: Repentance has not yet been rated by the ESRB.