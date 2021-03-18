Nintendo eShop Update – PvZ: Battle for Neighborville, Synergia, Can’t Drive This 

There’s a heck of a lot of new content landing on the Nintendo eShop this week/near future, so there’s certainly more than a few new titles to potentially check out.
A few new (and not so new) options: Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition, Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Tales from the Borderlands, STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town, Synergia, Can’t Drive This, Raiders Of The Lost Island, Root Film and more!
There’s also the Animal Crossing “Anniversary Crossing” update coming soon too.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition – Ready the Juice Cannons and prepare for the wackiest battle! Tackle hilarious missions and defeat epic bosses in the Weirding Woods, Mount Steep and Neighborville Town Center to collect medals and unlock outrageous outfits. Party with up to three friends and goof around in Giddy Park, or dive into some eight vs. eight multiplayer in Turf Takeover. Vanquish opponents, blast gnome bombs, bounce on pink ooze – it’s the most fun you’ll have since sliced bread. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition will be available on March 19.
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat – Overcooked!, Overcooked! 2 and all of the games’ additional content get blended together and remastered in this delicious definitive edition. For the first time ever, online multiplayer has been fully integrated into Overcooked! Revisit your favorite kitchens from the first game in the ONLINE! mode. Both games have been taken to the next level with stunning, enhanced visuals. Enjoy exclusive new levels, new chefs and new mayhem. Overcooked! All You Can Eat will be available on March 23.
- Tales from the Borderlands – The beloved, choice-driven narrative adventure through the Borderlands universe is now on Nintendo Switch! Set between the events of Borderlands 2 and Borderlands 3, Tales from the Borderlands follows two unreliable narrators on a quest born of greed, but destined for greatness. Your choices shape this tale to be uniquely yours, with plenty of unforeseen consequences ranging from hilarious to heart-wrenching. How will you choose to guide their actions on this wild ride to Pandoran glory? Tales from the Borderlands will be available on March 23.
- STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town – Welcome to Olive Town, a peaceful community established by your trailblazing grandfather and his friends. Now that you’ve taken over his farm, it’s your job to carry on his legacy. Plant crops, raise animals, build relationships and get to know the residents of your new home in this new entry in the STORY OF SEASONS series. Tame the wilderness and build your farm from the ground up, find Earth Sprites to travel to unknown, mysterious lands and participate in local festivals as you watch the town come to life! STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town will be available on March 23.
DLC:
- Anniversary Crossing – It’s been one year since we all boarded Dodo Airlines and made that exciting voyage to our new island homes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch. Just in time for the game’s anniversary, a free update drops for the game today which adds a variety of features. With an expansion of 50 additional custom design slots to both the Normal and Pro Custom Design modes, you can let your imagination run wild! And for some April Fool’s Day fun, whoopee cushions can be ordered between March 26 and April 1 from the in-game Nook Shopping service. If you’re in the mood for something more elegant, you can prep for prom season with themed fashion items at the Able Sisters shop from April 1 to April 30. Be sure to check your in-game mailbox after today’s update for a 1st Anniversary gift, too. Here’s wishing you many more blissful days of relaxing island fun!
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Arcade Archives THUNDER DRAGON
- Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace – Available March 23
- Can’t Drive This – Available March 19
- Cargo Crew Driver – Available March 19
- Dark Water: Slime Invader
- DARQ Complete Edition
- Explosionade DX
- Faircroft’s Antiques: The Heir of Glen Kinnoch Collector’s Edition
- Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.3 Postlude Days-
- Fatum Betula
- Gun Skaters
- Infectra
- Later Alligator
- Lost Lands 2: The Four Horsemen
- Magic Twins
- Offroad Driving Simulator 4×4: Trucks & SUV Trophy
- Olympic Boxing – Available March 20
- Osyaberi! Puzzle Chigatan ～Spot the Differences with Everyone～
- Raiders Of The Lost Island
- Root Film – Available March 19
- Signs of the Sojourner
- Sumatra: Fate of Yandi – Available March 19
- Synergia
- Tank Battle Heroes – Available March 23
- Uchu Shinshuchu
- Vaporum: Lockdown – Available March 22
In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.