Genshin Impact heading to the PS5 soon

Attention all you Genshin Impact players out there, miHoYo today confirmed that a native PS5 version of their super popular open-world action RPG will be coming “soon”.
The PS4 version, via backwards compatibility, runs quite well on the PS5, but a native version will bring quite a bit more to the game including 4K visuals, higher framerates, better textures and effects, faster loading times and more. Prpogress in the PS4 version will carry over as well, so no worried there.
Check out the PS5 version in the new trailer released this morning, and check back for more details when we get a solid release date.
Genshin Impact – May Your Journey Know No Bounds | PlayStation 5 Announcement Trailer:
Global interactive entertainment developer and publisher miHoYo confirmed to fans today that its popular open-world action RPG title, Genshin Impact, will come to PlayStation 5 soon. First released in September 2020 for PlayStation 4 and currently available on PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility, the new release is a native version for Sony’s next-generation console that features enhanced visuals and game performance.
Genshin Impact is a free-to-play open-world action RPG that brings players to the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveler,” who sets off on a journey to discover the fate of their lost sibling and unveils the mysterious secrets of Teyvat along the way. Currently, players can explore both Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor, two of the seven major cities in Teyvat, each with unique cultures, stories, and vast surrounding landscapes, and offering a diversity of creatures, monsters, secrets, and hidden treasures for players to discover. Further cities, stories, characters, and seasonal events will be released as the game progresses.
The PlayStation 5 version aims to deliver an even richer and more immersive open-world experience. Running in razor-sharp 4K resolution with enhanced textures across every part of the game, the world of Teyvat will look more detailed and vibrant than ever before, while faster loading times will allow players to enjoy a more seamless experience as they travel between the diverse and beautiful in-game environments.
“The PlayStation 5 is an ideal platform to enhance the vast open world featuring in Genshin Impact, allowing the team to incorporate more thoughts and ideas into the game, both now and in the future,” said Forrest Liu, President of miHoYo. “That’s why we’ve been working to bring the native PlayStation 5 version of the game to our players as soon as we could.”
Genshin Impact for PlayStation 5 arrives soon. The game remains free-to-play and existing Genshin Impact players on the PlayStation 4 version will be able to continue their adventure on PlayStation 5 for a next-gen experience.