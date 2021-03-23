Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen’s new Proving Grounds strike is live

It’s been a while… but a brand new Destiny 2 strike is now finally available!
As part of Destiny 2 – Beyond Light: Season of the Chosen, Bungie has released fresh new content in the form of the totally original Proving Grounds strike. Located within one of the Cabal’s massive imperial land tanks, the new co-op strike should hopefully satisfy guardians looking for some fresh activities, challenges and scenery.
Check out the trailer below and/or jump into it right now.
Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen – New Strike – Proving Grounds:
Fight for glory. Prove your worth. Become our champion.
Gather your Fireteam and delve within the Cabal’s imperial land tank. Represent the Vanguard in Destiny 2’s latest Strike, Proving Grounds.
Learn more: bung.ie/seasonofthechosen